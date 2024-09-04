Delta and Subsidiary Universal Instruments Unveil AI-based Automation and Digital Twins for Semiconductor Manufacturing at SEMICON Taiwan 2024

TAIPEI, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a world-class provider of industrial automation solutions, along with its U.S.-based subsidiary Universal Instruments, unveiled today at SEMICON Taiwan 2024, a set of next-generation solutions designed to enable digital twins and AI-based automation in semiconductor manufacturing applications. These include the DIATwin Virtual Machine Development Platform, which accelerates new product development by up to 20%. Leveraging its extensive experience in industrial automation, Delta develops the Wafer Edge Profile Measurement Solution for semiconductor front-end processing, which features highly customizable features for added equipment value. Combining the strengths of Universal Instruments, Delta is showcasing the High-Speed, Multi-Die Advanced Packaging equipment for back-end processing, which operates three times faster than industry standards with placement repeatability within 3 micrometers. Delta is leading the semiconductor equipment sector by planning to adopt the SEMI E187 cybersecurity certification to help customers enhance the reliability of their semiconductor manufacturing platforms.

Andy Liu, General Manager of Delta's Industrial Automation Business Group (IABG), stated, "The highly advanced integrated hardware and software solutions presented today highlight Delta's comprehensive expertise in the semiconductor equipment field. Our rapid advancement in AI and digital twin technologies enable the seamless integration of front-end and back-end processes, ultimately ensuring the reliability and optimal performance of our customers' equipment and operations. Moreover, we are also demonstrating how we leverage AI and digital twin technologies to optimize the cybersecurity of semiconductor equipment manufacturers."

At SEMICON Taiwan 2024, Delta is highlighting the DIATwin Virtual Machine Development Platform. In addition, Delta is demonstrating its innovative digital twin platform developed on the NVIDIA OmniverseTM platform. Delta's digital twin platform can virtually link specific production lines and aggregate data from a diverse range of equipment and systems to generate synthetic data to train its computer models to achieve 90% accuracy.

Delta has been invited to share industry insights at the Smart Manufacturing Expo Expert Talk. On September 6th, Glenn Farris, Vice President of Strategic Marketing for Universal Instruments, will discuss "Accelerating Innovation: Smart Manufacturing for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging." Media and guests are welcome to visit Delta's booth (4F/S7542) at the Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, from September 4th to 6th.

Highlights of Delta's SEMICON Taiwan 2024 Exhibition:

Cyber-Physical Integration: DIATwin Virtual Machine Development Platform

The DIATwin Virtual Machine Development Platform is an intelligent design and development tool that provides automated prototype design, virtual machine construction, offline process planning, and virtual machine commissioning. By integrating Delta's Wafer Edge Profile Measurement Machine, DIATwin effectively bridges the gap between virtual and physical equipment. Leveraging its high-fidelity physics engine and component library, DIATwin significantly enhances efficiency in system integration, maintenance, and upgrades. By importing CAD files, DIATwin can precisely simulate loading points and paths in a virtual environment. This enables the evaluation of production cycle times, reducing the physical trial-and-error costs in new product introduction.

Front-End Processing: Wafer Edge Profile Measurement Solution

After the processes of crystal growth, slicing, and grinding, silicon wafers require precise edge profile measurement to ensure they meet quality standards. Delta employs non-destructive AOI optical technology to measure wafer notches, flat edges, and chamfers with micro-scale repeatability, which achieves a high throughput of approximately 60-120 wafers per hour. Delta offers optional modules for roughness detection, edge AOI defect inspection, OCR laser-marking ID inspection, and wafer thickness measurement. The system supports automated robotic loading/unloading and AGV transport systems, seamlessly integrating diverse functions into a single machine, thereby boosting equipment value.

Back-End Processing: High-Speed, Multi-Die Advanced Packaging Solution

In the post-Moore's Law era, combined with the demand for more compact and efficient electronic products, Universal Instruments has developed a High-Speed, Multi-Die Advanced Packaging equipment solution. This system integrates the FuzionSC™ Platform with a High-Speed Wafer Feeder, enabling semiconductor manufacturers to place both passive components and a full range of die on diverse substrates and carriers using a single equipment platform. The FuzionSC™ solution operates three times faster than industry standards, with placement repeatability within 3 micrometers, fulfilling the diverse needs of advanced semiconductor packaging assembly.

SEMI E187 Cybersecurity Solution

Given the high value of the semiconductor industry, cybersecurity is critical. To enhance protection, Delta plans to obtain SEMI E187 certification for its self-developed Wafer Edge Profile Measurement Machine and High-Speed Wafer Feeder. This includes early vulnerability detection through SBOM scanning, vulnerability tracking, and application whitelisting to address the increasing cybersecurity demands across the supply chain.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 3 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

About Delta Industrial Automation

As a world-class industrial automation brand, we are dedicated to the development of AC motor drives, servo and motion control systems, programmable logic controllers, human-machine interfaces, machine vision systems, meters and sensors, industrial control and monitoring software, and industrial robots.

Our industrial automation solutions extend to a broad range of industry applications, including electronics, textiles, food, pharmacy, rubber and plastics, packaging, printing, woodworking, and machine tools. We integrate our automation products, equipment networking, system software, IoT technology, and big data analysis to build innovative and reliable smart, green factory automation solutions for global customers, and to realize our promise of "Digitized Automation for a Changing World".

