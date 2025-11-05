Delta Becomes the First Company in the Global ICT Industry to Attain the ISO 59004 Circular Economy Certification

TAIPEI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, announced today it has achieved the world's first ISO 59004 Circular Economy Certification within the global ICT industry. With an exceptional score of 5 out of 5 in the comprehensive audit, Delta demonstrated a well-engineered, enterprise-wide circular economy management system, encompassing key activities such as circular procurement, design for circularity, process optimization, resource recovery and recycling, and waste management.

Jesse Chou, Delta's Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, stated, "We are honored to be the first in the global ICT industry to achieve ISO 59004 certification. This independent validation allows us to align our circular strategies and practices with international standards. Delta has long championed circular economy principles—from raw materials and energy resources to manufacturing processes and waste handling—while working with our value chain partners to build a tailored circular management framework. Our goal is to enhance resource efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the product design and manufacturing stages to foster sustainable development."

To act upon circular economy principles, Delta launched its "Delta Group Product Carbon Footprint Strategies" in 2022, establishing 4 core strategies: Implementation of circular design, circular procurement and manufacturing, provision of circular services, and creation of residual product value. Beyond lifecycle assessment, Delta integrates circular criteria directly into product design—using recycled or recyclable materials in fans, streetlights, and implementing packaging recycling programs. Moreover, Delta has set long-term targets: securing third-party certified recycled/recovered materials from 30 key suppliers by 2030; achieving a 100% waste diversion rate across all production sites by 2025; and reaching 100% global waste diversion by 2050.

Delta has also made progress in the UL 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill validation, earning the certification at 18 production sites, including 6 Platinum-level sites—the highest tier as of the end of 2024. Also in 2024, the Company's global operations generated 232,485 metric tons of waste across its value chain, of which 231,509 metric tons were successfully diverted—achieving a 99.6% diversion rate. Waste recovery and resale generated USD 27.14 million in revenue. Additionally, Delta supports circular initiatives through its internal carbon price mechanism and will develop established Green Product Standards to continuously strengthen its circular economy performance, accelerating progress toward its 2050 net-zero goal.

Newly established in 2024, the ISO 59004 certification addresses the rising global demand for circular economy frameworks, requiring organizations to establish a comprehensive system that systematically enables resource recyclability, value retention, and value enhancement. The certification audit evaluates enterprises across three dimensions—social, economic, and environmental—to assess whether their circular economy architecture embodies 6 core principles: systems thinking, ecosystem resilience, resource traceability, value creation, value sharing, and resource stewardship.

Delta was also recently honored, at the 2025 SGS Business Assurance Annual Conference, with the "Sustainable Governance Award" for the third consecutive year and with the "Annual Innovation Award". These accolades recognize Delta's integrated approach to resource circularity, closely aligned with global sustainability goals including energy and water conservation, waste reduction, carbon management, and biodiversity—achieved through collaborative partnerships across its supply chain.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics