Delta Care Rx Presents NPHI's 2022 Annual Summit in Orlando, Florida

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 12-14, 2022, the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), the US' largest collaborative of not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers, will host its annual members-only Summit in Orlando, Florida. Titled Emerging Considerations for Our Aging Population, this event will bring together more than 250 healthcare leaders from across the country and marks NPHI's first in-person gathering since the start of the pandemic.

"We're thrilled to finally be able to spend some face-to-face time with our members," said Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO of NPHI. "This pandemic has highlighted the importance of dying with dignity, so this is a timely opportunity to ensure we remain focused on that mission as the country begins to recover."

This year's Summit is presented by Delta Care Rx. Founded in 2008, Delta Care Rx's mission is to transform and improve hospice pharmacy benefit services through pricing transparency, innovation, customer service and strategic relationships with community-based pharmacies. As a pharmacist-owned, privately held organization, Delta Care Rx's suite of products and services extends beyond traditional hospice pharmacy benefit management to provide hospice caregivers all the tools and support they need at the patient's bedside.

"Delta Care Rx is honored to be working with NPHI members who are aggressively tackling the quadruple aim challenge to enhance the patient experience, improve population health, reduce costs and improve the work life of healthcare providers," said Drew Mihalyo, PharmD, Founder and President of Delta Care Rx. "This Annual Summit celebrates the collective success of America's most vital community-based providers in achieving the quadruple aim, which we know is key to both mission-fulfillment work and the long-term sustainability of mission-driven hospices."

Next month, Delta Care will join more than 250 senior leaders from NPHI member programs to develop forward-thinking solutions to obstacles faced by the hospice community. Summit participants will: Showcase innovations in care; exchange best practices and strengthen working relationships; provide input on key strategic and policy initiatives fueling hospice transformation; develop a shared vision for the future of person-centered, sustainable and high-quality hospice care; and recognize the achievements of innovators across the healthcare space.

"As difficult as the pandemic has been, our members and partners have more than risen to the occasion," said Carole Fisher, President of NPHI. "In addition to the unique technical and policy information available at the Summit, we'll be making sure to recognize the contributions of organizations who've taken the pandemic as a cue to innovate."

To this end, NPHI is proud to announce the Inaugural NPHI Innovation Award, which honors programs and organizations that go above and beyond what the healthcare system of today requires. Programs that were considered work to rapidly bridge key healthcare gaps, improve care equity, and cultivate an interdisciplinary approach to build a more inclusive, whole-person health system. The winner of the 2022 award will be announced on April 13.

The National Partnership for Healthcare & Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a collaborative of nearly 80 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values and preferences. Representing providers from 31 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. www.nphi.info | www.nphi.live

Delta Care Rx is a privately held provider of Pharmacy Billing Solutions, On-Demand Pharmacist Services, and Electronic Prescribing specifically tailored for the hospice industry. Delta was developed to "change and improve" the provision of hospice pharmaceutical care by transforming the industry standard hospice pharmacy model. The Delta Care Rx model always offers transparency for all stakeholders, and an economical, fair community pharmacy medication distribution model which large hospice PBM's are unwilling to embrace and/or incapable of providing. www.deltacarerx.com

