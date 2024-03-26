Delta Cargo Partners with Freightos' WebCargo and 7LFreight to Offer Real-Time Digital Air Cargo Quotes and Bookings

BARCELONA, Spain, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCargo by Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), a leading independent booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Delta Cargo, enhancing its offering to freight forwarders on Freightos' WebCargo and 7LFreight platforms via expanded access to real-time digital pricing and booking options for Delta Cargo's U.S. export and U.S. domestic air cargo capacity.

Delta Cargo is a leading air cargo belly carrier based in the United States, and their general cargo products and tariff fares have been available for eBooking on WebCargo since 2020. Building on recent technology-driven enhancements that saw Delta Cargo bookings on the platform grow by close to 3X year-over-year, the airline is now expanding the availability of its U.S. export and U.S. domestic fares and capacity on the platform.

7LFreight and WebCargo customers now have access to real-time quotes and capacity for Delta Air Lines' extensive global network out of the United States, reaching more than 250 destinations worldwide. This collaboration also expands the products and services available for booking on the platforms, including Delta Cargo's DASH® Heavy for the U.S. domestic market, as well as their General freight and Express Heavy products for U.S. export shipments.

"The combination of global and domestic air cargo, particularly in the United States, is a game-changer for more efficient global trade. 7LFreight by Freightos already offers digital booking of domestic U.S. LTL trucking, and today we're excited to offer instant transparent booking of air cargo from the U.S. across Delta Air Lines' global network," said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. "This is another step in improving global freight for forwarders of all sizes, reducing cost, delays and uncertainty."

Delta Cargo's Director of Pricing and Revenue Management, Sebastian Kunze said, "Our partnership with Freightos leverages their significant digital reach to accelerate Delta Cargo's vision for providing comprehensive air freight solutions to our global customers. Technology-driven innovation like this allows us to continue to diversify our already robust offering to the air cargo market. WebCargo and 7LFreight's collaborative approach makes them prime partners, and we look forward to continuing to grow together."

Brennan O'Dowd, CEO of 7LFreight by Freightos, added, "We're thrilled to enhance our offering of Delta Cargo products and fares on the 7LFreight platform. Our client base consists largely of U.S.-based freight forwarders. Not only does Delta Cargo's presence on 7LFreight allow it to reach our extensive user base directly, it also greatly simplifies the booking process for 7LFreight users, who can now access Delta Cargo's products seamlessly within the 7LFreight shopping experience."

Forwarders interested in booking with Delta Cargo can register on 7LFreight or sign up for a free WebCargo account here .

About WebCargo by Freightos

WebCargo is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across over 10,000 forwarding offices. Partners include over 30 airlines, including China Southern, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways Cargo, JALCARGO, and Emirates SkyCargo. Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for a free account at www.webcargo.co and begin accessing instant eBookings with dozens of carriers.

About 7LFreight by Freightos

7LFreight is a highly effective freight rate management, pricing and booking tool for North American forwarders. With its uncompromising commitment to providing world-class customer service, 7LFreight is used by over 1,250 offices worldwide with over 10,000 transportation professionals relying on 7LFreight as their primary source of rate information.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform that connects carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters to make international shipping faster, more cost-effective and more reliable. Freightos operates freightos.com, a global freight marketplace for importers and exporters, Clearit, a digital customs brokerage, and Freightos Terminal, a one-stop global freight market intelligence solution that offers data on real-time pricing, transit times, the Freightos Air Index (FAX) and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX), and a news feed.

About Delta Cargo

Delta Cargo offers access to an industry-leading global network, carrying billions of cargo ton-miles each year and reaching hundreds of destinations. Whether it's transporting life-saving pharmaceuticals, organs for transplant, fresh flowers or seasonal produce, Delta Cargo's strong product portfolio provides world-class service for every customer's needs.

