Fits Cargo Partners with WebCargo by Freightos to Ignite Digital Sales

BARCELONA, Spain, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), a leading vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced a partnership of WebCargo by Freightos with Fits Cargo, an innovative carrier that combines a physical airline operation and interline agreements with over 160 airlines. This collaboration enables Fits Cargo to extend its service across WebCargo's extensive network of thousands of freight forwarders and dozens of airline carriers.

Based in Sri Lanka, Fits Cargo flies over 4 million kilograms of air freight annually, with a direct presence in Dubai, India, Hong Kong and the Maldives, as well as GSA and CSA's set up in over 70 countries. They have begun offering capacity to freight forwarders on WebCargo's platform on popular lanes, such as Chennai – Colombo, Colombo – Dubai and India – selected destinations worldwide. "Fits Cargo is excited to take this step and offer capacity on WebCargo's platform to continue to deliver value to our customers in an increasingly digital freight world," said Zameer Marikkar, Chief Commercial Officer at Fits Cargo. "WebCargo's e-booking solution and interline platform extends our global reach and connectivity, giving us visibility and access to new markets, seamless transactions and eBookings for our clients, bolstering Fits Cargo's market presence," he added.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fits Cargo, a forward-thinking freight carrier that quickly adapts to industry shifts and evolving customer demands," said Manel Galindo, Chief Revenue Officer at WebCargo. "Fits Cargo's portfolio of interline partnerships is a perfect fit for WebCargo's platform, the first of its kind to offer integrated digital interline services. The platform empowers Fits Cargo to book capacity on their interline partners instantaneously and deliver the widest possible network of destinations to their customers. They can now access instant capacity to popular destinations in Africa, the Caribbean, Asia Pacific and South America, which translates into better reach and operations for freight forwarders in over 10,000 offices worldwide."

To book cargo on Fits Cargo or register for a free WebCargo account, visit https://www.webcargo.co/book-air-cargo-with-fits-cargo

About WebCargo by Freightos

WebCargo is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across over 10,000 forwarding offices. Partners include over 30 airlines, including China Southern, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways Cargo, JALCARGO, and Emirates SkyCargo. Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for a free account at www.webcargo.co and begin accessing instant eBookings with dozens of carriers.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform that connects carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters to make international shipping faster, more cost-effective and more reliable. Freightos operates freightos.com, a global freight marketplace for importers and exporters, Clearit, a digital customs brokerage, and Freightos Terminal, a one-stop global freight market intelligence solution that offers data on real-time pricing, transit times, the Freightos Air Index (FAX) and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX), and a news feed.

