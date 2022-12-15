Delta Cargo Selects IBS Software to Power Digital Transformation

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Cargo has selected IBS Software's iCargo platform to digitally transform its operations, increase profitability and provide better service to customers and partners. The full iCargo management suite will be implemented to provide Delta Cargo with an end-to-end view of its air value chain, delivering real-time operational insight to enable proactive data-led business decision making.

“IBS Software’s iCargo to Power Delta Cargo’s Digital Transformation

The partnership with IBS Software is the latest milestone in Delta Cargo's mission to deploy innovative technology platforms that create new and differentiated experiences following a record revenue year in 2021. Key functions that will be improved include sales and inventory, cargo terminal operations, air mail management, customs and security, quality management and mobile applications. To ensure the success of this large and complex transformational program for Delta Cargo, IBS Software's Consulting and Digital Transformation group will also play a key role in enabling transformation from a people, process and technology perspective.

"Delta Cargo plays a vital role in Delta's future, and we have high ambitions to guarantee world-class experiences for every customer and partner," said Rob Walpole, Vice President, Delta Cargo. "Fundamental to achieving that goal is investing in the technology platforms that allow us to deliver differentiated products and services while creating seamless processes for our team and partners. The iCargo platform is crucial to our goal to build on our momentum in air cargo and cements our position as a world-leading, technology-first carrier."

iCargo's cloud-based platform will seamlessly unify all aspects of sales and operations functions, modernize its technology toolkit with innovative capabilities and enable efficient communication with customers, partners and service providers via APIs.

"At Delta Cargo, our main priority is to continuously improve our processes and better our teams' performance to provide an industry leading customer experience. In an effort to provide transparency and boost flexibility for our customers, we will replace our legacy operating system with iCargo from IBS Software" said Vishal Bhatnagar, Managing Director of Cargo Operations, Delta Cargo. "The new platform also allows Delta Cargo to align closer with JV partners. With the conversion, we will improve our global operation including Delta and vendor managed locations."

"Delta Cargo is of great strategic significance to Delta Air Lines, one of the biggest and most progressive airlines in the world, and it is an honor to be selected to power such a major step in its digital transformation. By putting digital technology at the core of their operations, Delta Cargo is ideally positioned to optimize its services and provide a customer and partner experience that will drive growth for years to come. We're thrilled that Delta has chosen us to be their partner in this transformation journey," said Sam Shukla, Americas Region VP at IBS Software.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management. It also runs a real-time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore online and on-board solutions, and IBS provides logistical solutions for the energy & resources industry. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies, and engineering excellence. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information is found at https://www.ibsplc.com/.

iCargo is an integrated solution that supports end-to-end business functions such as cargo reservations, rating, manifesting, import & export operations, warehouse management, revenue accounting, air mail handling and revenue management of cargo carrying airlines and ground handlers. This platform follows the air cargo industry's best practices and is fully compliant with global industry standards and initiatives, such as Cargo iQ, C-XML, OneRecord, e-AWB and e-Freight in general.

About Delta Cargo

Delta Cargo offers access to an industry-leading global network, carrying billions of cargo ton-miles each year and reaching more than hundreds of destinations. Whether it's transporting life-saving pharmaceuticals, organs for transplant, fresh flowers, seasonal produce or live animals, Delta Cargo's strong product portfolio provides world-class service for every customer's needs.

Delta Cargo is a member of the SkyTeam Cargo global alliance and participates in joint venture partnerships with 11 airlines including but not limited to Air France-KLM Cargo, Virgin Atlantic Cargo, Aeromexico Cargo, and Korean Air Cargo. Because of these partnerships, Delta offers thousands of daily flights in key hubs and markets.

