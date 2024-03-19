Recognised in India for a second year in a row, IBS Software has been certified as a 'Great Place to Work' in new markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Japan and Germany

DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the global travel industry has again been certified a Great Place To Work® in 7 countries. The company received recognition in India for the second year running and has been awarded in six further countries namely; UAE, US, Canada, UK, Japan and Germany.

IBS Software Certified as a Great Place to Work in 7 Countries

IBS Software is focused on transforming how travel companies operate in a digital world by delivering next-generation products to accelerate growth, drive efficiency and create a differentiated consumer experience. The latest certification reinforces IBS Software's commitment to building an engaging and supportive working environment. IBS Software is proud of a company culture built on precision, commitment, passion, integrity and respect for all individuals.

VK Mathews, Executive Chairman of IBS Software said: "Being acknowledged as a Great Place to Work in 6 new countries and for the second time in India is a matter of great pride for us. It is a reflection of how our employees perceive us as an organization and a testimony to our commitment to providing outstanding employee experience, ensuring sustainable financial performance, and fostering a culture of equal opportunity, diversity, and continuous learning. Together, we will continue our pursuit towards workplace excellence, with a focus on meritocracy, fairness, diversity, and inclusion."

Jayan Nair, Head of Human Resources at IBS Software, commented: "I'm thrilled about the consistent positive feedback from IBS Software employees at all levels and locations. Achieving certification in multiple countries is a testament to our commitment to every employee. Our people are our greatest asset, and we remain dedicated to continuous improvement based on their valuable feedback. We have always believed in raising the bar to become an employer of choice and this recognition further reinforces our commitment in building a better company culture and providing equal opportunities for our employees."

In a world of uncertainty, creating a workplace that encourages employee feedback for business improvement has never been more important. As a result, IBS Software has launched an in-house chat bot called iKnow to ease employee queries around policies and practices and to enhance the overall HR operations experience.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with feedback, real-time reporting, and the insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all. The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders. Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call center, booking engine, loyalty and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364930/GPTW_IBS_Software_Team.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IBS Software