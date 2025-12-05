Delta Community Announces 2026 Philanthropic Fund Grant Recipients

Credit union to award $150,000 to 20 metro Atlanta nonprofits through 13th annual grant program

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union is pleased to announce its 2026 Philanthropic Fund grant recipients. Committed to strengthening metro Atlanta communities, Delta Community will provide a total of $150,000 in grants to 20 nonprofits that support local children and families through programming in health and human services; financial education; or science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education. Delta Community will have invested more than $1.4 million in more than 260 nonprofit organizations since launching the program in 2014 once the 2026 dollars are disbursed.

"As Georgia's largest credit union, we are proud to continue awarding Philanthropic Fund grants for the 13th year, allowing us to invest in organizations that strengthen the communities where our members live and work," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "Our 2026 recipients are committed to creating meaningful, measurable change that benefits metro Atlanta families and aligns with our business mission and values as a not-for-profit financial cooperative."

Grants of $10,000 each will be awarded to:

FreeRent Foundation

Georgia Justice Project

L.E.A.D. Center for Youth

Motherless Daughters Foundation, Inc.

STEM Gems

Time2Give, Inc.

Whitefoord, Inc.

Grants of $7,500 each will be awarded to:

Atlanta Land Trust

C5 Georgia Youth Foundation

Hillside, Inc.

Innovative Solutions for Disadvantage & Disability

Nicholas House

The Bridge, Inc.

Grants of $5,000 each will be awarded to:

Auditory Verbal Center

Bankhead Boys Association

Center for Black Women's Wellness

Family Heritage Foundation

Goshen Valley Foundation

Henry For Music

Project Healthy Grandparents

Applications for the 2027 Philanthropic Fund will be accepted between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2026. More information is available on the "Community Programs" page of Delta Community's website.

Grants are finalized annually by a rotating committee of volunteer Delta Community employees from different functional areas. The committee reviews applications and makes awards based on the amount requested, the proposed use of the funds and the alignment between the receiving organization's objectives and the Credit Union's formal community investment strategy.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with $8.9 billion in assets, more than 525,000 members, 31 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the credit union on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

SOURCE DELTA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION