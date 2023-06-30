Delta Community Announces Call for Entries in 11th Annual Philanthropic Fund Program

Application Period Opens July 1, 2023 for 2024 Philanthropic Fund Grants

ATLANTA, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with $9 billion in assets, will begin accepting applications for its 2024 Philanthropic Fund grant program on July 1, 2023. Throughout 2024, the program will distribute a total of $150,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations committed to the health and well-being of young people as well as financial literacy and education programs focused on instruction in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEM/STEAM).

"We always look forward to opening the application process for Delta Community's Philanthropic Fund as the program is central to our practice of good corporate citizenship," said Hank Halter, Delta Community CEO. "Over the years, we have seen the positive impact grant recipients make in the lives of metro Atlanta children and families. We welcome new opportunities to invest in organizations that share our mission and values to improve the communities where we are privileged to serve."

The application window closes Aug. 31, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.

Since launching in 2013, the Philanthropic Fund has invested more than $1 million in 208 organizations that offer educational opportunities, job and career training, and medical and human services support to people in need. In addition to its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community invests in local communities by partnering with schools, awarding scholarships and supporting chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 485,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

