Delta Community Supports City of Refuge Effort to Expand Affordable Housing

Credit union sponsored $1.25 million grant application for nonprofit's plan for 35 new rental units

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union has helped City of Refuge secure a $1.25 million grant for the construction of 35 multifamily rental units, increasing access to affordable housing in metro Atlanta. City of Refuge is a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring light, hope and transformation to individuals and families through programs focused on housing, education, wellness and job training.

As a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, Delta Community facilitated City of Refuge's application to obtain a grant through the cooperative bank's 2025 Affordable Housing Program General Fund. The credit union will also serve as an administrator of the funds.

"We are proud to support City of Refuge, whose project will have a lasting, positive impact on metro Atlanta families," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "We always welcome opportunities to work with non-profit organizations that strive to enhance the quality of life in the communities we are privileged to serve, particularly through public programming in the areas of youth development, responsible personal finance and home ownership."

The 35 units represent the final phase of a major project supported by multiple community partners and donors that advances City of Refuge's work in helping individuals and families gain economic stability. The units will span two building sites, with 25 at 1343 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW and 10 at 285 Burbank Drive. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2026.

"We are grateful for Delta Community's partnership and the Federal Home Loan Bank's consideration," said Bruce Deel, founder and CEO of City of Refuge. "Their combined support has enabled us to raise the final $1.25 million of our $35 million goal for our 'Breaking Barriers. Building Momentum.' capital campaign, and we are excited to provide affordable housing for an additional 35 families each year."

Delta Community has extended direct financial support to City of Refuge in the past through its annual community investment activity. In 2024, City of Refuge was awarded a $10,000 grant through Delta Community's annual Philanthropic Fund, and in 2025, the credit union invested an additional $10,000 in the organization through program and event sponsorships.

