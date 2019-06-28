Delta Community Announces Call for Entries in Annual Philanthropic Fund Program

"Our Philanthropic Fund is one of the ways we invest in young people, families and the communities we serve," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We're grateful for the opportunity to support causes which are important to our members and our employees."

Since awarding its first grants in 2014, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund has invested more than half a million dollars in organizations which offer educational opportunities, job and career training, and medical and human services support to people in need.

The application window for the 2020 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund opens Monday, July 1, 2019. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund before 5:00 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, 2019.

In addition to its Philanthropic Fund, Delta Community invests in local communities through school sponsorships, scholarship programs, and support of chambers of commerce, industry partners and civic organizations.

