Delta Community Announces Call for Entries in Annual Scholarship Program

ATLANTA, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with $5.8 billion in assets, announces a call for entries in its annual scholarship program. Five applicants will be awarded a total of $20,000 based on academic achievement, community involvement and submission of an essay on a subject selected by the Credit Union.

"We know education makes a meaningful difference in building healthy individuals, families and communities," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We hope those students who benefit from our scholarship program will achieve personal and professional success so they can make a positive difference, in turn, in their own communities."

The 2019 Delta Community Scholarship Program will award three $5,000 and two $2,500 scholarships to eligible students seeking their first undergraduate degree. It provides funds to cover tuition, books, housing and other expenses. Delta Community's focus on young adults inspired this year's essay topic:

"At Delta Community, we established our Financial Education Center to empower our members with knowledge they can use no matter where they are in their financial lives. How do you see financial education working in your favor now and in your future endeavors?"

All scholarship applications must be received by March 31, 2019 by 11:59 p.m. ET and winners will be notified and announced by May 3, 2019. Applicants must be Delta Community members enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university in the United States during the fall semester of the 2019 - 2020 academic year.

For more information and to apply for the 2019 Delta Community Scholarship Program, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/scholarships.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 390,000 members, three out-of-state branch locations and, with the opening of a new Henry County location in May, 26 branches in metro Atlanta. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

SOURCE Delta Community Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.deltacommunitycu.com

