Delta Community Appoints Abdul Hussain as Chief Risk Officer

Credit union elevates head of information security to oversee enterprise risk management

ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Abdul Hussain to chief risk officer (CRO). He succeeds Bill Buchanan, who served as the credit union's CRO from March 2012 until he retired in December 2025. Hussain joins the executive leadership team at Georgia's largest credit union and reports to the board of directors and chief executive officer.

Abdul Hussain, chief risk officer and chief information security officer at Delta Community Credit Union

"We are excited to have Abdul serve Delta Community in this new capacity," CEO Hank Halter said. "He brings strategic continuity, a collaborative management style and deep technical expertise that will help us sustain sound operational practices and deliver innovative, member-focused banking services. I also want to commend Bill for his exemplary leadership and effort during his 14 years with our credit union."

Hussain joined Delta Community in 2016 and most recently served as vice president of Information Security and chief information security officer (CISO). He will retain his CISO designation while serving as CRO. Hussain has more than 20 years of experience in information security and risk management in financial services.

"I am honored to assume this expanded role and further support Delta Community's commitment to its members and the greater metro Atlanta community," Hussain said. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation Bill established and contributing to the credit union's ongoing success and growth."

Hussain holds an MBA in technology management from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree in information technology from Southern Polytechnic State University. He also holds professional certifications in information security and risk management.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with $8.9 billion in assets, more than 525,000 members, 31 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the credit union on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

