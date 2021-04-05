Delta Community Awards $25,000 in College Scholarships

Nia Cainion , a senior at North Atlanta High School in Atlanta plans to attend Spelman College to study Political Science with a career goal of becoming a civil rights lawyer and a judge.

, a senior at North Atlanta High School in plans to attend to study Political Science with a career goal of becoming a civil rights lawyer and a judge. Shea Dixon , a home-schooled senior from Navarre, Florida , plans to attend Yale University to study Political Science with a career goal of becoming a public servant, international diplomat, or politician.

, a home-schooled senior from , plans to attend to study Political Science with a career goal of becoming a public servant, international diplomat, or politician. Emilia Gustafon , a senior at Grady High School in Atlanta , plans to attend Loyola Marymount University to study International Relations with a career goal of becoming a diplomat.

, a senior at Grady High School in , plans to attend to study International Relations with a career goal of becoming a diplomat. Yash Kadadi , a senior at The Westminster School in Atlanta , plans to attend the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill to study Computer Science with a career goal of becoming an engineer.

, a senior at The Westminster School in , plans to attend the to study Computer Science with a career goal of becoming an engineer. Myla Williams , a senior at Carver Early College in Atlanta , plans to attend Georgia State University to study Political Science with a career goal of becoming a lawyer.

"We are committed to investing in the communities we are privileged to serve, and our annual scholarship program represents one of the most gratifying ways we do so," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "It is our sincere wish to help these bright, hardworking students achieve their academic and career goals so they can also become prominent civic leaders in the future."

The Delta Community Scholarship Program is open to eligible students seeking a first undergraduate degree. Awards may be used to fund tuition, books, housing and other expenses.

In addition to its annual Scholarship Program, Delta Community also offers quarterly scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges or Universities; an annual grant-making Philanthropic Fund; and a wide array of free financial literacy workshops through its Financial Education Center.

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 430,000 members, 27 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

