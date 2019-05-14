Delta Community Invests $650,000 in Support of Financial Education, Health and Human Services

The Delta Community Philanthropic Fund awarded $105,000 to 22 charitable organizations, which provided financial education and health and human services to 275,000 children, individuals and families.

to 22 charitable organizations, which provided financial education and health and human services to 275,000 children, individuals and families. More than 270,000 attendees at 130 Delta Community-sponsored events received benefits such as financial literacy education and career training.

More than 4,000 people attended the more than 200 free classes or workshops offered through the Delta Community Financial Education Center, which was recognized by the Georgia Credit Union Affiliates with its 2018 Desjardins Youth and Adult Financial Education Awards.

Delta Community employees raised more than $100,000 for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and donated 1,255 volunteer hours to Children's hospitals and the United Way in service to children and families.

"In 2019, we will continue to seek ways to support programs and organizations which improve the lives of our members and others who live in the areas we serve," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "We're grateful for opportunities to invest in initiatives which support physical health, human services, and financial literacy, because we know that strong individuals and families are essential to strong communities."

Throughout 2019, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will distribute $100,000 to 24 organizations committed to financial literacy and improving the lives of young people. The application period for a 2020 Philanthropic Fund grant is July 1, 2019 – Aug. 31, 2019.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 394,000 members, three out-of-state branch locations and 26 branches in metro Atlanta. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

SOURCE Delta Community Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.deltacommunitycu.com

