Delta Community Opens Application Period for 2025 Philanthropic Fund Program

Credit Union to Award $150,000 to 20 Local Nonprofit Organizations

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union is now accepting grant applications for its 2025 Philanthropic Fund program. For the 12th year, the annual grant program will provide financial support to organizations that share Delta Community's commitment to helping families manage their finances more effectively; improving the physical and financial well-being of young people; or enhancing educational and career opportunities for teens and adults. As Georgia's largest credit union with more than $8.5 billion in assets, Delta Community looks forward to distributing a total of $150,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations throughout 2025.

"It is our privilege to support and invest in programs that positively impact the lives of metro Atlanta families," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, we operate under the ideal of good corporate citizenship and strive to strengthen the communities where our members live and work through our own direct efforts and by partnering with organizations that share our values and sense of responsibility."

The application window closes on Aug. 30, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET. Applications must be submitted via the online portal at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.

Since launching its Philanthropic Fund program in 2013, Delta Community has invested nearly $1.2 million in more than 220 organizations that offer educational opportunities, job and career training, and medical and human services support to families and individuals in need. In addition, Delta Community invests in local communities through scholarships, school partnerships and support for chambers of commerce and civic organizations.

About Delta Community

Delta Community is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 500,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 140 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and X, formerly known as Twitter, at @DeltaCommunity.

SOURCE DELTA COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION