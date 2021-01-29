Delta Community to Award $25,000 in College Scholarships

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union (www.DeltaCommunityCU.com), Georgia's largest credit union with more than $7.7 billion in assets, announces a call for entries in its 16th annual scholarship program. Again this year, five applicants will be awarded a total of $25,000 based on each applicant's academic achievement, community involvement and submission of an essay on a subject selected by the Credit Union.

"Given the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 health crisis, we are especially grateful for opportunities in 2021 to reward hard-working students so they may focus on their academic and career goals and, ultimately, begin investing in their own communities and causes that are important to them," said Delta Community CEO Hank Halter. "As our Scholarship Program enters its 16th year, we remain committed to investing in individuals, families and the communities we are privileged to serve."

This year's essay question concerns adaptability:

Along with many other civic-minded businesses and organizations, Delta Community did its best to respond to the unprecedented challenges and concerns that arose in 2020. We modified our business operations to sustain excellent member service during the COVID-19 pandemic and took more proactive measures to address systemic social and racial inequities for the benefit of our employees and communities. How do you plan to adapt to the challenges that may present themselves in the 2021 school year?

Students seeking a first undergraduate degree are eligible to win a scholarship, which may be used to fund tuition, books, housing and other expenses. Applications must be received between Feb. 1 and March 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be notified by April 5, 2021. Applicants must be Delta Community members enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university in the United States during the fall semester of the 2021 - 2022 academic year.

For more information and to apply, visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/Scholarships.

In addition to two scholarship programs, the Credit Union offers hundreds of free classes through its award-winning Financial Education Center; school sponsorships; and free workshops in community organizations throughout metro Atlanta.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 430,000 members, 26 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 150 businesses including Chick-fil-A, Delta Air Lines, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and Twitter at @DeltaCommunity.

