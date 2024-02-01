Delta Community's $25,000 College Scholarship Program Now Accepting Entries

Credit Union Continues Support of Students for 19th Straight Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Community Credit Union, Georgia's largest credit union with more than $8.6 billion in assets, is accepting entries for its 19th Annual College Scholarship Program. Delta Community will award a $5,000 scholarship to five deserving students to assist with the cost of their college education. Applicants will be awarded scholarships based on their academic achievement, community involvement and essays on the following topic:

With an understanding that financial literacy is an important subject often omitted from school curriculums across many grade levels, Delta Community has developed a nationally recognized Financial Education Center, providing consumers of all ages with comprehensive knowledge of money, saving, banking, investing and more. As you embark on your future, how do you plan to use key financial tips learned along your journey to help you reach your goals?

"Our annual scholarship program emphasizes the importance of financial education, which we believe is essential to everyone's personal and professional journeys," said Hank Halter, Delta Community's CEO. "As champions of community education, we take pride in helping exceptional students pay for the cost of higher learning so they can focus on pursuing their goals and ambitions."

Applicants must be Delta Community members seeking a first-time undergraduate degree and enrolled full-time at an accredited U.S. college or university during the 2024-2025 fall semester. Students must complete the Delta Community 2024 scholarship application online by 5 p.m. ET on March 1, 2024, in order to qualify, and the award recipients will be announced in early April.

In addition to its annual Scholarship Program, Delta Community offers scholarships for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities and provides hundreds of free classes in metro Atlanta through its Financial Education Center.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with a mission of providing better service and value on the products consumers use to manage household expenses and save for the future. Founded in 1940, Delta Community is Georgia's largest credit union with more than 490,000 members, 29 metro Atlanta branches and three out-of-state branch locations. It welcomes anyone living or working in metro Atlanta as well as employees of more than 130 businesses including Delta Air Lines, Chick-fil-A, RaceTrac and UPS. Visit www.DeltaCommunityCU.com to open an account or follow the Credit Union on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DeltaCommunity and X, formerly known as Twitter, at @DeltaCommunity.

