Delta Creates its Newest LEED Gold-certified Green Building at the Automotive Campus in Helmond with its Smart Green Solutions

HELMOND, Netherlands, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leading provider of power and thermal management solutions, today inaugurated a new facility at the Automotive Campus in Helmond, the Netherlands to support the expansion of its industrial automation, industrial power supply and automotive business development, product testing and technical service in Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Through the implementation of Delta's smart energy-saving solutions and innovative eco-friendly design, the new 4,055-square meter facility is expected to consume 56.84% less electricity than traditional buildings annually[1]. In recognition of those efforts, the Delta Helmond office, which will eventually house over 150 employees and further cement Delta's leading capabilities for e-mobility, has been awarded a LEED Gold green building certificate by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Ping Cheng, Chief Executive Officer at Delta Electronics Inc., said, "Guided by its corporate mission, 'To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,' Delta has for long recognized energy conservation, green buildings and e-mobility as essential to help mitigate global energy crises. With this Helmond facility, we now have created 32 Delta green buildings across the world. Moreover, Delta's long-term commitment to help mankind reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and its carbon footprint is reflected in the 35.9 billion kWh of electricity saved for our customers worldwide with Delta's high-efficiency solutions between 2010 and 2021, our RE100 commitment to operate 100% on green electricity by 2030, and also in our unique e-mobility milestones, which include Delta becoming a leading automotive powertrain and electronics suppliers to the world's largest EV makers while also having shipped more than 1.5 million EV chargers worldwide over the past decade."

The new office building is located at the vibrant Automotive Campus in Helmond (near Eindhoven), which is recognised as an international hotspot for companies in the automotive business. "Everything on the Automotive Campus revolves around innovation and technology, and that's why we feel at home here," said Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager of Delta Electronics EMEA. He added: "Delta invests over 8% of our annual turnover in R&D, and we have 72 R&D centres worldwide in which over 9,000 engineers, with 15 R&D centres and nearly a thousand of engineers in EMEA, develop next-generation solutions to nurture sustainable cities. With the Automotive Campus in the Brainport region, it benefits from first-class technical education and the collaborative exchange of knowledge between companies. This makes it the ideal environment for us to develop talents in the field of e-mobility, industrial automation and industrial power supplies, areas in which Delta EMEA has a sharp focus and growing track record."

Showcase for Delta's Smart Green Solutions

The new green building in Helmond is a showcase for Delta's growing portfolio of smart energy-saving products and solutions:

Building Automation Solutions: The Energy Online building energy management system, constantly monitors energy consumption on the premises, while sensors and controllers from Austrian-based Loytec and Canadian-based Delta Controls, both Delta Group companies, help HVAC and lighting systems adapt automatically to the number of people in specific areas of the building. Delta's UNONext indoor air quality monitoring systems are also supporting the Helmond office. Building access control surveillance is facilitated by systems from Delta's subsidiary VIVOTEK, including fisheye network cameras as well as people counting cameras. In the parking area, a license plate recognition system and Delta's LED streetlights are also installed for optimal security.

A 133 kW solar PV system with Delta's high-efficiency M70A series PV inverters and 360 solar panels generates renewable electricity for the Helmond building, sufficient to reach net-zero energy status during sunny days. EV Charging Solutions: Both visitors and employees can also recharge their electric vehicles with Delta's own fast DC and AC EV chargers, including the AC Max, which boasts up to 22kW AC power output, as well as a compact, aesthetic and easy-to-install design, thus, ideal for commercial and residential applications.

Accelerating EMEA Market Development

Covering a surface area of around 4,055 square metres, the new building is over three times bigger than the old Delta facility in Eindhoven. The building contains offices and also facilities for testing and servicing equipment. A showroom is located at the main entrance, where visitors can see the wide range of solutions offered by Delta.

Together with the EMEA head office in Hoofddorp, this new location is set to play a key role in the further growth of Delta Electronics across EMEA, focusing on industrial automation, industrial power supply and automotive industry solutions.

With the office located in the leading hotspot for technological innovation for industry and mobility, Delta is a perfect fit within the ecosystem and anticipates that new business partnerships will evolve on site. Its presence on the Automotive Campus will facilitate the sharing of knowledge and initiate joint R&D programmes with students from local universities such as Eindhoven Technical University and Fontys Hogeschool. Eventually, about 150 staff will work at the Helmond site, while it will also create interesting job opportunities for students in the region.

Note:

1. Calculation according to the ASHRAE 90.1-2010 Appendix G baseline.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices (DJSI) for 11 consecutive years. In 2021, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com.

