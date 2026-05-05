Delta Crown Hair Extensions Celebrates First Franchise Agreements, Marking Early Growth Momentum

Emerging Premium Hair Extension Brand Gains Early Traction with Experienced Multi-Unit Operators, Signaling Strong Franchise Growth Ahead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Crown Hair Extensions, an emerging leader in premium hair extension services, announced the signing of its first three franchise agreements—marking a significant milestone in the brand's early expansion. The inaugural group of franchisees includes experienced operators Allynn Shepherd, Amit Shah, and Sarah and Jay Miller, bringing deep expertise in multi-unit ownership, beauty, and service-based businesses.

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Established by Jenna Bowden in Colorado Springs, Delta Crown was recently acquired by Head to Toe Brands, a portfolio of beauty and wellness franchise concepts, to accelerate the brand's growth. This milestone underscores strong momentum as the brand begins to scale, attracting seasoned entrepreneurs who recognize its differentiated model and long-term potential.

Franchisee Highlights

Allynn Shepherd: A current multi-unit Head to Toe Brands operator with two Lash Lounge locations in Michigan, Shepherd will now be opening a Delta Crown in the Metro Detroit market, leveraging her hands-on approach to team development, operational excellence, and strategic, long-term growth within the Head-to-Toe framework.

Amit Shah: Signing on to develop one Delta Crown location in the Pittsburgh market, Shah brings experience as a multi-unit operator with Frenchies, another beauty brand in the Head to Toe Brands family. He was drawn to the concept's confidence-driven offering, as well as its membership model and commitment to ethical sourcing and high-quality supply chain practices.

Sarah & Jay Miller: Owners of a Frenchies Modern Nail Care location in Columbus, Ohio, the duo bring complementary expertise across hospitality operations, real estate, finance, and logistics. They have signed on to develop one Delta Crown location in the Columbus market, drawn to the brand's alignment with modern beauty trends, strong operational systems, and the opportunity to expand within the Head to Toe Brands ecosystem.



"What drew me to Delta Crown was the clear alignment in vision and the opportunity to grow another business that complements what I'm already building," said Shepherd. "As a multi-unit operator, I'm always looking for concepts that are both scalable and meaningful for clients, and Delta Crown offers that balance as I continue to grow in the Metro Detroit market."

With the U.S. hair extension industry generating approximately $538 million in revenue in 2024—and projected to grow at a 2.7% annual rate to reach $626.9 million by 2030—Delta Crown is entering the market at a pivotal moment of sustained expansion. With its first agreements signed, the brand is poised for continued growth, building on early traction and strong franchisee interest. Its focus on delivering a premium client experience, combined with a scalable business model and commitment to ethical sourcing, positions Delta Crown for long-term success in the evolving beauty and self-care landscape.

"Seeing this level of early interest from such experienced, multi-unit operators is incredibly exciting for Delta Crown," said Jenna Bowden, Founder of Delta Crown Hair Extensions. "These first franchisees truly understand the importance of delivering a premium, consistent service experience, and their commitment is a strong signal of the brand's potential as we begin to scale."

Delta Crown is currently seeking passionate and experienced entrepreneurs to build a business with purpose in one of the fastest-growing categories in professional beauty. For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit franchise.deltacrown.com.

About Delta Crown Hair Extensions

Delta Crown Hair Extensions is a salon franchise built with a purpose of redefining the national hair extensions category with a boutique, membership-driven model that creates predictable repeat business. Founded by Jenna Bowden in 2017, Delta Crown is now backed by Head to Toe Brands and The Riverside Company, and launched its franchise opportunity in 2026. Delta Crown offers entrepreneurs an opportunity to own a scalable, premium-priced salon concept that blends artistry, loyalty, and recurring revenue. For more information, please visit https://franchise.deltacrown.com/

About Head to Toe Brands

Head to Toe Brands was formed by global investment firm, The Riverside Company, to provide the knowledge, support and guidance to ignite the growth of franchised brands in the beauty and wellness industry. HTT includes the category leaders The Lash Lounge, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Bishops Cuts / Color and Delta Crown Extensions.

SOURCE Delta Crown Hair Extensions