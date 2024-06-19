Delta Data Enhances Fee Management Solution with Multinational Functionality

New Functionality Unifies Intermediary Fee Processes, Supporting Clients Wherever They Conduct Business

BOSTON and COLUMBUS, Ga., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Data, a Terminus Capital Partners company and trusted provider of global pooled fund and mutual fund software solutions, proudly announces significant enhancements to its Fee Management solution. This latest update empowers asset management firms to efficiently handle intermediary fees for funds regardless of where they are domiciled, marking a pivotal step toward global market expansion.

The newly integrated functionality brings many benefits that cater to diverse fee structures and the specific requirements of distributors in non-US jurisdictions. The solution now boasts support for multiple, global fund identifiers (including Sedol and ISIN, alongside the existing CUSIP) while enabling seamless fee processing in any currency, with automatic payment conversion capabilities. As a result, asset managers can now manage all intermediary fees with unparalleled consistency and efficiency, saving time and resources.

"This strategic advancement underscores Delta Data's commitment to serving the global financial landscape," stated Cameron Routh, CEO of Delta Data." "Our recent acquisition of Phoenix Systems Inc. has enhanced our global expertise, further enriching our solution set. We are dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions that transcend geographical boundaries, supporting our clients wherever they conduct business."

Delta Data's Fee Management solution has a proven track record of mitigating risk in one of asset management's greatest expenses by automating intermediary fee processing and driving operational efficiency for six of the top ten US Asset Management firms.

"At Delta Data, our focus remains steadfast on addressing the evolving needs of our clients and the mutual fund/pooled assets industry at large. These enhancements underscore our commitment to delivering solutions that empower our clients and elevate operational standards within the asset management sector," noted Colt Younger, SVP Head of Product for Delta Data.

For more information about Delta Data's comprehensive fee management solutions and expanded functionality, please visit https://deltadata.com/asset-management-solutions/fee-management/.

About Delta Data

Delta Data is a trusted provider of technology solutions for the global mutual fund and pooled fund industry, processing trillions of dollars in assets for top financial institutions.

Our industry-vetted SaaS integrated suite is trusted by four of the top 10 US banks, three of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and 23 of the top 25 US asset managers. We empower financial companies to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and mitigate risk through efficient data management and streamlined automation. Join the ranks of industry leaders and benefit from our innovative, proven solutions.

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners is a growth-oriented, private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

