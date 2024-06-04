Delta Data Unveils Product Expansion Following Recent Acquisition

Rebranding Initiative Integrates Phoenix Systems' Products into Delta Data's Portfolio

BOSTON and COLUMBUS, Ga., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Data, a Terminus Capital Partners company and trusted provider of global pooled fund and mutual fund software solutions, is excited to announce the rebranding of key products from its recent acquisition of Phoenix Systems Inc. This strategic move aligns the newly acquired products with Delta Data's existing portfolio, streamlining offerings and enhancing the overall customer experience.

The rebranded products, now available on Delta Data's website, include:

Funds/Net , a mutual fund transfer agent and shareholder recordkeeping solution, is now known as Fund Transfer Agent and Recordkeeping

, a mutual fund transfer agent and shareholder recordkeeping solution, is now known as FundTrader for Funds , a solution that automates and standardizes fund trading, account registration, pricing, money settlement, and account reconciliation functions performed by third-party transfer agents, has been rebranded as Multi-Platform Fund Trading

, a solution that automates and standardizes fund trading, account registration, pricing, money settlement, and account reconciliation functions performed by third-party transfer agents, has been rebranded as FundTrader, a sub-accounting and omnibus trading solution that automates fund trading and customer service tasks, has been renamed Fund Sub-accounting & Trading

These changes reflect Delta Data's commitment to integrating the best of both companies, providing customers with a cohesive and comprehensive suite of solutions.

"Our goal with this rebranding is to unify our product line under the trusted Delta Data brand, making it easier for customers and prospects alike to find and utilize the solutions they need," said Cameron Routh, CEO of Delta Data. "By integrating Phoenix's innovative products into our portfolio, we are better equipped to serve our clients and meet the evolving demands of the industry."

Customers can expect the same high quality and reliability from the rebranded products, now with the added benefit of Delta Data's renowned customer support and resources. The integration also brings together the expertise and technologies of both companies, fostering innovation and driving growth.

For more information about the newly renamed products and to explore Delta Data's full range of offerings, visit www.deltadata.com.

Delta Data Media Contact:

Claudine Martin

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

508-341-2123

www.deltadata.com

About Delta Data

Delta Data is a trusted provider of technology solutions for the global mutual fund and pooled fund industry, processing trillions of dollars in assets for top financial institutions.

Our industry-vetted SaaS integrated suite is trusted by four of the top 10 US banks, three of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and 23 of the top 25 US asset managers, as well as some of the largest asset managers and transfer agents in Europe and the Caribbean. We empower financial companies to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and mitigate risk through efficient data management and streamlined automation. Join the ranks of industry leaders and benefit from our innovative, proven solutions.

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

SOURCE Delta Data