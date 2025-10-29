Delta Debuts AI Data Center Microgrid Solution at Energy Taiwan 2025 to Advance Power-hungry Artificial Intelligence

Comprehensive portfolio of seamlessly integrated smart energy solutions and services for a wide range of industries also on display

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, introduced today at Energy Taiwan 2025 its AI Data Center Microgrid Solution, which is engineered to deliver diverse on-site energy sources and respond to rapid load changes, helping not only to safeguard power quality under high-intensity AI workloads. In line with the shift toward high-voltage DC in AI data centers, the solution includes Delta's new Solid-State Transformers (SST), which boast up to 98.5% efficiency. The comprehensive portfolio of Delta's energy solutions and services offers multi-source, distributed, bi-directional smart-grid applications across AI data centers, energy-intensive industrial sites, utility-scale deployments, megawatt (MW) charging infrastructure, and energy advisory services.

Eton Lee, Vice President and General Manager of Delta's Power & Energy Solutions Business Group, said, "In the AI era, power is mission-critical infrastructure. In the past, connecting hyper-scale data centers to the grid took years—but with the accelerating AI race, Delta's AI data center microgrid solutions dramatically shorten deployment timelines, offering a demand-responsive strategy to enhance competitiveness while fulfilling customers' requirements for power quality and stability. With decades of expertise in energy infrastructure, Delta is focused on helping customers building sustainable competitiveness while navigating the current energy transition."

AI Data Center Microgrid Solution

Delta's microgrid solution centers on an energy storage system and microgrid controller, integrating renewables, generator sets, and hydrogen fuel cells and other sources. The architecture is engineered to orchestrate diverse resources and respond to 100% step-load changes at millisecond scales while maintaining tight voltage regulation. Through unified hardware and software design, it supports complex site conditions and leverages plant-grade modeling and simulation to optimize power flows. In line with the shift toward high-voltage DC in AI data centers, the solution incorporates an SST as the DC-coupling core, achieving up to 98.5% efficiency, thereby streamlining AC to DC conversion and reducing the number of stages and losses.

Energy-Intensive Energy Solution for C&I

To address rising electricity costs and sustainability requirements, Delta delivers an AI-enabled energy solution for industrial and commercial campuses. At its core is the Delta C Series all-in-one C&I energy storage system, a fully liquid-cooled design that integrates a power conditioning system, battery modules, and controllers. Each cabinet provides 125 kW / 261 kWh, enabling rapid deployment and modular expansion. The lineup includes C-type (pairs with the DH60C hybrid PV inverter for PV-plus-storage) and C+-type (supports DC-coupled PV arrays). Combined with AC Gen5 chargers and AI-based scheduling, the system helps enterprises reduce demand-charge exposure and avoid contract overrun penalties during peak periods. In addition, Delta's Energy-as-a-Service advisory—covering green-power procurement, energy diagnostics, and decarbonization planning—turns sustainability commitments into auditable performance.

Utility-Scale deployments

For utility-scale deployments, the Delta U Series—a 5-MWh-class, all-in-one ESS—integrates liquid-cooled power electronics and batteries in a 20-ft container, shortening site construction and commissioning timelines. To absorb surplus renewables, Delta also provides high-efficiency power supplies for electrolyzers and SOEC (solid oxide electrolysis) solutions that convert green electricity into hydrogen, subject to operating conditions.

MW-Class Heavy-Duty Charging & AI-Driven Charger Health Platform

As heavy-duty transport electrifies, operators must address both megawatt-class charging and day-to-day O&M. Delta's DC fast-charging systems deliver up to 1 MW, enabling heavy trucks to recharge in about 30 minutes, reducing dwell time and sustaining operations. On the operations side, Delta's Charger Health Management Platform applies AI for real-time monitoring, FOTA updates, and automated alerts—tracking charging success rate, station utilization, availability, and other KPIs to improve site reliability and service quality.

Energy Taiwan 2025 will be held from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 at the Nangang Exhibition Center. Visit booth #M0319a to experience how Delta is shaping the future of energy conservation and resilience in diverse scenarios with its smart, sustainable solutions.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics