Delta Recognized as One of Taiwan's Top 5 Best Global Brands, Achieving Record High Brand Value with Superior 30% YoY Growth

The triple milestone celebrates 15 consecutive years of distinguished recognition

TAIPEI, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of smart green solutions, has ascended to the Top 5 within the "2025 Best Taiwan Global Brands", its highest ranking after 15 consecutive years of recognition. According to the survey by Interbrand, Delta's brand value surged by 30% YoY to US$773 million, a new record for the company. This remarkable accomplishment underscores Delta's leadership in power and cooling solutions, propelling energy efficiency and productivity for a sustainable AI future.

Shan-Shan Guo, Delta's Chief Brand Officer, said, "As AI continued advancing rapidly in 2025, energy efficiency and resilience have become critical. By delivering solutions that enhance energy conservation 'from grid to chip', Delta has become a key partner in the global AI ecosystem. This momentum has driven significant growth in Delta's revenue and profits, while its brand value has also reached a new record. At COMPUTEX 2025 and other prominent tradeshows worldwide, we unveiled an AI containerized data center solution for edge computing, in which our integrated power, cooling, and IT systems attracted significant industry attention. Moreover, we collaborated with Economist Impact to produce 'Greening Intelligence – Charting the Future of Sustainable AI', a landmark report gathering insights from industry leaders to explore solutions that ensure AI and sustainability grow in harmony."

Delta continues to build a sustainable brand through innovation. In 2024, Delta allocated around 10% of its total revenue to R&D, supporting its 12,000+ R&D engineers across 73 R&D centers globally. This investment further develops its expertise in key areas, including AI data centers and energy infrastructure, to create smarter, more energy-efficient solutions for customers. Simultaneously, Delta has accelerated its 'Glocalization' strategy to bolster operational resilience. By expanding its manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., Thailand, India, and China, Delta has significantly bolstered production efficiency and supply chain agility. In 2025, the Company's regional headquarters in Japan relocated to a new world-class facility, while the upcoming new EMEA green headquarters building in the Netherlands is currently under construction.

Beyond technology, Delta deepens its brand impact through active social participation. At the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), the Delta Electronics Foundation shared how AI technology is applied to climate action, including green building design and coral restoration. By 2025, the Foundation had successfully restored 10,000 coral colonies, marking a significant milestone. Looking ahead, Delta aims to conserve around 300 coral species by 2030, over half of those found in the Pacific Ocean. Furthermore, Delta continues to align its operations with sustainability. In 2024, Delta achieved a 53.6% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to its 2021 baseline, maintaining its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) net-zero commitments for the third consecutive year. Additionally, the utilization of renewable electricity has risen to 84%. Moving forward, Delta will continue to innovate and deploy cutting-edge technologies to realize its net-zero vision.

"The Best Taiwan Global Brands" is organized by the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and executed by Interbrand, an international brand valuation institution commissioned by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

