Delta Debuts Prefabricated AI Modular Data Center Solution at COMPUTEX 2026 to Reduce Deployment Time by Up to 60%

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is participating in COMPUTEX 2026 under the theme "Superior Efficiency, Shaping Sustainable AI" to demonstrate its cutting-edge technologies for high-performance, MW-scale, and high-density data centers. A key highlight is the newly launched Prefabricated AI Modular Data Center Solution, which reduces the deployment time of data centers by up to 60% (*). The showcase also boasts a broad spectrum of next-generation power, cooling, and microgrid solutions for the HVDC power architectures of ultra-modern AI data centers, as well as innovative physical and edge AI applications in smart manufacturing and smart buildings built on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries for enhanced productivity and energy conservation.

Ping Cheng, Delta's Chairman and CEO, underscored, "As the scale of AI data centers continues to increase, the resulting massive power demand poses significant challenges to conventional power grids. Energy efficiency and power stability improvements have become top priorities, accelerating the adoption of microgrids. Leveraging years of deep technical expertise in power, thermal management, and infrastructure, Delta's innovative solutions are uniquely positioned to address the high efficiency, energy resilience, and rapid deployment demands of our customers' large-scale AI cloud and enterprise data centers."

Shan-Shan Guo, Delta's Chief Brand Officer, said, "The widespread adoption of AI is expanding the demand for eco-friendly and innovative infrastructure across a plethora of industries. This is why we are presenting at COMPUTEX this year a broad spectrum of solutions for diverse scenarios—from prefabricated solutions that accelerate the deployment of AI computing power to physical and edge AI applications where AI extends beyond data centers and into factories, buildings, and transportation. On Delta's 55th anniversary, we remain committed to advancing a new era of sustainable AI alongside our worldwide partners through our leading-edge portfolio of smart, energy-saving solutions."

Prefabricated AI Data Center Solutions

Kelvin Huang, VP and General Manager of Delta's ICT Infrastructure Business Group, said, "Traditional data center construction models can no longer meet the stringent speed and high-density requirements of the AI era. The prefabricated data center showcased this year streamlines complexity through a modular design. By completing pre-assembly and testing at the factory, the deployment time is reduced by as much as 60%, allowing enterprises to bring computing power online in the shortest time possible. Furthermore, it significantly reduces PUE, providing customers with a high-efficiency, sustainable, and scalable foundation for AI computing."

Delta's prefabricated solutions integrate 800VDC In-Row Power and the industry-leading 3MW liquid cooling systems to overcome the structural transitions and thermal challenges of high-density AI racks. They serve as the optimal choice for hyperscalers and enterprises looking to expand their AI infrastructure.

HVDC Power Architecture and Next-Generation Cooling Solutions

Ares Chen, VP and General Manager of Delta's Power and System Business Group, remarked, "With the rapid evolution of AI and high-density computing, traditional AC-DC power architectures are expected to reach their limits within the next one to two years. High-voltage DC designs centered on HVDC have emerged as a critical solution to minimize distribution losses and maximize energy efficiency. Delta leads the industry with our comprehensive 'Grid-to-Chip' solutions. Our latest 800VDC In-Row Power Solution enables flexible deployment of power and battery backup modules directly within the rack. This approach optimizes space and cooling while bolstering system resilience and scalability—establishing the essential power foundation for the future of AI computing."

Under the HVDC architecture, Delta's advanced thermal portfolio spans from the row level down to the chip level. Key highlights include the 800VDC 2.4MW Liquid-to-Liquid Cooling Distribution Unit (LTL CDU), designed with 25kW HVDC electric pumps that achieve N+1 redundancy and hot-swappable functionality to support zero downtime targets. For air-cooling systems running on HVDC, Delta showcases its brand-new HVDC fans. At the chip level, Delta provides a new cold plate design for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, alongside next-generation cooling technologies utilizing advanced thermal transfer materials and micro-channel lid structures.

Physical and Edge AI

The physical and edge AI zone highlights AI digital twins built with NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and their tangible advantages in building automation and smart manufacturing applications. In smart manufacturing, Delta's AIoT platform Line Manager and DIATwin system, both integrated with NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, have been successfully implemented in the AI server power supply production lines at Delta's Thailand plant. For building automation, this technology creates highly realistic virtual environments and enables predictive AI. This allows for proactive energy management that achieves 20% energy savings while maintaining optimal indoor comfort.

COMPUTEX 2026 will be held from June 2 to 5 at the Nangang Exhibition Center. Delta's booth is located in Hall 1, 4F, stand No. L0601a. We welcome media stakeholders, customers, partners and the general public to build the future of sustainable AI together with Delta.

Note (*): Compared to traditional technologies.

Key highlights at the Delta booth at COMPUTEX 2026 include:

Prefabricated AI Data Center Solutions

AI Modular Data Center

With a modular design approach, power, cooling, piping systems, and IT infrastructure are fully integrated into prefabricated units, enabling rapid deployment and scalable expansion. This significantly reduces deployment time and total cost of ownership, delivering a future-ready and scalable AI data center solution. It integrates 800VDC In-Row Power with advanced GoCool 260 kW LTA and 3MW LTL cooling technologies, purpose-built for high-performance GPUs to next-generation CPO servers, while supporting future megawatt-level rack power demands.

AI Containerized Data Center

To eliminate the challenges of prolonged construction cycles, this all-in-one solution integrates UPS systems, IT equipment, and cooling infrastructure into a single, factory-preassembled unit. Featuring a robust GoCool 80 kW LTA CDU, it requires no additional water piping, simplifying site requirements. Its compact footprint requires only a single parking space while its deployment time can be reduced by approximately 60% compared to traditional data centers—all while maintaining a PUE below 1.19. This solution strikes a perfect balance between AI computing power and exceptional energy transition resilience.

From Grid to Chip Solutions

Data Center Microgrid Solution

By integrating multiple power sources—such as renewables, batteries, gensets, and SOFCs—the system ensures stable power delivery. In off-grid mode, a resilient multi-bay architecture supports load sharing and fault tolerance. The development trend of DC-coupled power architecture for data centers, Delta's SOFC, as an on-site generation, provides stable, highly efficient, and low-carbon power for data centers. Delta's solid-state transformers (SST) can serve as the core of DC coupling, reducing power conversions, lowering power losses, and easily connecting from AC to DC architecture, improving overall efficiency and operational resilience.

HVDC Power Architecture

Power Solutions: The latest In-Row Power with six 110kW power shelves inside, each of which features an 80kW BBU. In total, the In-Row Power provides up to 660kW output and 480kW backup power. In addition, Delta also presents high-power AC-DC and DC-DC power shelves for 19-inch and 21-inch racks, with up to 98.5% efficiency.



Liquid-to-Liquid (LTL) Cooling Solutions: The new 800VDC 2.4MW LTL CDU is designed with N+1 redundancy and hot-swappable features to support zero downtime. Its 25kW HVDC electrical pump, featuring an integrated converter and control module, provides flow rates up to 1440LPM and pressure up to 650 kPa at the operating point. For air-cooling systems running on HVDC, Delta's brand-new HVDC fan design increases efficiency by 2% at full load and up to 15% under low-load conditions. Additionally, Delta presents chip-level cooling solutions, including a new micro-channel cold plate designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72. By utilizing next-generation technologies with advanced thermal transfer materials and micro-channel lid structures, Delta provides the robust thermal support required by the latest AI processors.



Components and Integrated Modules: The 12kW Power Distribution Board achieves 98% peak efficiency with a power density of 1,000W/in³. Our multi-phase integrated TLVR power chokes and DC-DC conversion modules provide high-speed transient response and extreme power density for powering AI chips. Delta's eFuse modules utilize PWM technology to optimize current sharing and re-rush current control to enhance the reliability of HVDC systems. Additionally, our innovative Core-shell liquid-cooled busbar complies with NVIDIA MGX standards, enabling ultra-high power capacity of over 5,000A at 50VDC.

AC Power Architecture

Power Solutions: The DPH G3 Modular UPS delivers 1250kW of stable power in a compact 1m² footprint. Integrated with an "Advanced Power Utilization & Regulation Appliance", it handles GPU load slew rates up to 6,000% of rated capacity per second, ensuring 97.2% efficiency and superior stability for colocation environments

Physical AI

Digital Twin Applications

Smart Manufacturing:

Delta's DIATwin integrates libraries such as PhysX. The solution conducts high-fidelity simulation to precisely predict fluid volume and trajectory. The system automatically generates optimal paths and converts them into machine recipes. This Sim-to-Real closed-loop workflow completes validation in the virtual stage to effectively shorten production lead time and realize rapid cross-region replication with consistent quality.



Building Automation: Delta leverages NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to bridge the physical and digital worlds. This next-generation architecture achieves "proactive prediction" through AI. By integrating IoT sensors with a physics simulation engine, the system calculates solar radiation and thermal energy before environmental changes occur, enabling synchronized adjustments to shading, HVAC, and lighting. Empirical results demonstrate that this model achieves a 20% energy saving target without compromising comfort.

Autonomous Driving Chip and Control Unit Cooling Solutions: Delta's advance liquid and air cooling solutions address the critical heat dissipation needs of autonomous driving chips and control units. Delta is also showcasing a liquid cooling solution that delivers over 350W cooling capacity, while our air cooling solution－utilizing a combination of fans, vapor chambers, and aluminum fins－ provides up to 100W thermal performance for ADAS ECUs.





Delta's advance liquid and air cooling solutions address the critical heat dissipation needs of autonomous driving chips and control units. Delta is also showcasing a liquid cooling solution that delivers over 350W cooling capacity, while our air cooling solution－utilizing a combination of fans, vapor chambers, and aluminum fins－ provides up to 100W thermal performance for ADAS ECUs. Edge AI Cooling Solutions: As AI computing shifts directly to edge devices, slim yet powerful cooling solutions are essential to meet rigorous thermal requirements. For AI smartphones, Delta's micro fans offer ultra-quiet, low-power, and slim-profile cooling. For AI PCs, our solutions feature precision heat pipes and ultra-thin silent fans to ensure stable, quiet operation.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in power and thermal management with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions in the fields of data center infrastructure, microgrids, smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, and E-mobility to nurture mankind's sustainable development. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its corporate mission, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues related to climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received numerous awards and worldwide recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won double A List ratings from CDP 5 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader over 8 consecutive years for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics