Delta Demonstrates Digital Twin Developed on NVIDIA Omniverse and Its Own Energy-efficient AI Server Power and Infrastructure Solutions at NVIDIA GTC

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a leading global provider of IoT-based Smart Green Solutions, announced its participation in the NVIDIA GTC AI conference to demonstrate its innovative digital twin platform, developed on NVIDIA Omniverse, aimed at enhancing its smart manufacturing capabilities. The showcase also includes Delta's ORV3 AI server infrastructure solution, featuring power supplies with efficiency up to 97.5%, and a broad portfolio of cutting-edge DC/DC converters, power chokes, and 3D Vapor Chambers designed to support GPU operations.

Mark Ko, Delta's Vice Chairman, said, "We are honored to be the only power and thermal management solutions provider at NVIDIA GTC 2024, where we will showcase the NVIDIA Omniverse-powered digital twin we have developed, which underscores our superior expertise in next-generation electronics manufacturing. We look forward to helping transcend the boundaries of energy efficiency in the AI realm using the latest technologies."

Rev Lebaredian, NVIDIA's Vice President of Omniverse and Simulation Technology, said "The new era of AI-powered manufacturing is marked by digital twins and synthetic data, which can enhance efficiency and productivity before actual production begins. By developing its digital platform on NVIDIA Omniverse, Delta can virtually link specific production lines and aggregate data from a diverse range of equipment and systems to create a digital twin of its operations. And with NVIDIA Isaac Sim, it can generate synthetic data to train its computer models to achieve 90% accuracy."

Delta taps NVIDIA's cutting-edge solutions to help enable energy efficiency in GPU ecosystems. At NVIDIA GTC, in addition to the NVIDIA Omniverse-based digital twin, which Delta applies to specific production lines, the Company is also presenting an integrated Open Rack Version 3 (ORV3) solution for AI server infrastructure with server power supplies boasting energy efficiency as high as 97.5%. The solution also includes SD-WAN, Common Redundant Power Supply Units (CRPS) with 54Vdc output, ORV3 18kW / 33kW HPR Power Shelves, Battery Backup Unit (BBU), Mini UPS, and a liquid cooling system. A comprehensive portfolio of DC/DC converters, power chokes, and 3D Vapor Chambers, designed to support GPU ecosystems, is also part of the showcase.

All are welcome at Delta's booth #1134 at NVIDIA GTC , a global AI developer conference running March 18-21 in the San Jose Convention Center, or visit the NVIDIA customer stories page to learn further about how Delta is using NVIDIA Omniverse.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Code: 2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

