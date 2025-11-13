Delta Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as "Company of the Year" for Integrated Energy Solutions in Europe

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced it has been named the 2025 Company of the Year in the European Integrated Energy Solutions industry by Frost & Sullivan. This top honor recognizes Delta for its innovation capabilities, market-leading performance, and outstanding customer service, solidifying its position as a key enabler for Europe's energy transition.

Delta Electronics receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Award for European Integrated Energy Solutions Company of the Year. Eton Lee, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Delta’s Power & Energy Solutions Business Group, Kelly Shiu, Deputy General Manager, Power & Energy Solutions Business Group, Rakesh Mukhija, Head of Power & Energy Solutions Delta EMEA and Dalip Sharma, President & General Manager, Delta Electronics EMEA.

Eton Lee, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Delta's Power and Energy Solutions Business Group, underscored, "Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the global Company of the Year highlights Delta's commitment to advancing a sustainable future through integrated energy infrastructure. Delta continues to deliver intelligent and reliable solutions that drive energy efficiency and resilience across the EMEA region and beyond."

The prestigious award highlights Delta's success in providing a comprehensive, future-ready ecosystem of integrated energy solutions. By seamlessly converging renewable generation, energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and intelligent management platforms, Delta empowers organizations to build more efficient, resilient, and sustainable operations.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for this achievement," said Rakesh Mukhija, Head of Power & Energy Solutions at Delta EMEA. "This award is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and the trust our customers and partners place in our solutions. It validates our long-term commitment to advancing clean energy infrastructure and supporting Europe's ambitious decarbonization goals."

A Leading Partner in the Clean Energy Transformation

Frost & Sullivan's rigorous evaluation process praised Delta for its disciplined and forward-looking strategy. Key factors contributing to the recognition include:

A Holistic Portfolio: Delta's suite of modular and scalable solutions—including solar PV, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and EV charging infrastructure—is designed to meet diverse needs, from commercial and industrial microgrids to public infrastructure.

Intelligent Energy Management: At the core of Delta's offerings is its AI-powered DeltaGrid ® platform, which provides intelligent orchestration, dynamic load control, and advanced energy optimization.

Customer-Centric Approach: Delta stands out by acting as a consultative partner, guiding clients through their energy transition journeys with end-to-end services from system design to implementation and maintenance.

Delta stands out by acting as a consultative partner, guiding clients through their energy transition journeys with end-to-end services from system design to implementation and maintenance. Leadership in Sustainability: The company's own sustainability efforts, including its pledge to achieve 100% renewable electricity and carbon neutrality by 2030, set a powerful example. In 2024, Delta's products saved, in total, 6.58 billion kWh of electricity per year for customers and avoided emissions by approximately 15.23 million metric tons CO 2 in the use phase.

"Delta's AI-enabled DeltaGrid® platform represents the company's proactive market engagement," said Rabin Dhakal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It enables efficient energy use and enhances grid services, such as demand response and voltage support."

"Delta is setting a global benchmark in integrated energy solutions," added Neha Tatikota, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its focus on intelligent systems, customer value, and sustainability reinforces its position as a leading partner in the clean energy transformation."

To learn more about the Frost & Sullivan "Company of the Year" award and to read the full report, please visit: https://filecenter.deltaww.com/news/download/news-202511062011153657.pdf

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 8 consecutive years.

