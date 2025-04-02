Delta Demonstrates How its AI-Enabled Solutions Foster Intelligent Industries and Sustainable Energy Transition at Hannover Messe 2025

HANNOVER, Germany, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, highlighted today at Hannover Messe 2025 a versatile set of AI-driven smart manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and data centre solutions. These include, the award-winning D-Bot series cobots, featuring advanced cognitive capabilities and integration with NVIDIA Omniverse to develop next-generation digital twins; and DeltaGrid®, the AI-enabled energy management platform to optimize efficiency in the energy infrastructure supporting energy transition.

Delta’s Cognibot

Shan-Shan Guo, Delta's Chief Brand Officer, said, "Investments in both AI and public infrastructure are accelerating across the EMEA region. In the meantime, sustainability is even more important than ever. Our customers seek industrial solutions that can deliver both efficiency and resilience. Delta's expertise in energy-efficient data centre infrastructure and AI-enabled solutions for smart manufacturing and energy management will empower businesses to unleash AI's potential while achieving their sustainability goals."

Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager, Delta Electronics EMEA, said, "Our solutions are significantly contributing to the development of smart manufacturing and logistics, e-mobility, smart energy grids, and data centers across EMEA. For example, over 30,000 of our high-efficiency charging systems are supporting more than half a million AGVs for a world-leading e-commerce enterprise while our PCS1500 series power conditioning systems are supporting a large-scale BESS project in the Netherlands. We look forward to collaborating even further with our partners at Hannover Messe 2025 to build an intelligent and sustainable future for the next-generation."

Spotlight on Intelligent Industry:

Elevating Smart Factories with Intelligent D-Bot Series Cobots

With the newly-launched Cognibot Kit, Delta's D-Bot series cobots feature AI functions and intuitive human-machine collaboration via the AI-Compute-Box. The system integrates sensors and AI for seamless operation, featuring 360° speech recognition, 3D object detection, gesture control, acoustic feedback, multimodal AI interaction, Wi-Fi, and an integrated 3D camera. With the Cognibot Kit, cognitive robotics become accessible to businesses of all sizes. Seamless integration increases efficiency and flexibility, unlocking new possibilities.

Delta's Implementation of AI-Driven Automation with NVIDIA Omniverse

Delta is leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse to drive AI-based automation at every level. This includes seamless integration with D-Bot cobots for real-time digital twins, enhancing safety through predictive collision avoidance and optimizing performance with grip path training and AI model development. Furthermore, Delta utilizes NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA Isaac Sim for broader manufacturing applications, creating comprehensive digital twins of complex processes to facilitate advanced planning, simulation, and optimization.

Revolutionizing Industrial e-Vehicles with Multi-Port and Wireless Charging

Delta's newly launched MOOVbase Multi-Port Charging System is designed to simplify charging infrastructure for small logistics vehicles and battery swap stations. It enables simultaneous charging of up to three vehicles with different battery voltage levels using a single AC connection, delivering maximum flexibility and operational uptime. Another highlight is the extensive Wireless Charging System portfolio MOOVair. With power options ranging from 1kW to 30kW, the MOOVair facilitates efficient, hands-free charging for AGVs, forklifts, and tugs, significantly maximizing fleet uptime and reducing maintenance. The MOOVair 03, a flagship model, delivers 3kW of high-performance wireless charging, charging current of 132A at 24V.

Driving the Energy Transition:

AI-Powered Grid Management

DeltaGrid® is an advanced energy management platform designed to optimize energy consumption across diverse applications. By leveraging cutting edge AI algorithms, it enables real-time control, seamless integration of renewable energy sources, and intelligent EV charging management. Purpose-built for commercial and industrial facilities, energy service providers, and EV charging operators, DeltaGrid® enhances operational efficiency, reduces energy costs, and supports organizations in achieving their sustainability goals.

Comprehensive EV Charging Solutions

Over 700 McDonald's restaurants across France are supported by Delta's UFC200 EV chargers deployed by strategic partner IZIVIA, demonstrating Delta's leading position in EMEA. Highlights at Hannover Messe 2025 include the German Eichrecht-certified 500kW Ultra-Fast EV Charger, capable of charging two vehicles simultaneously at 250kW each. This compact, high-performance solution leverages SiCMOS technology for high conversion efficiency, ensuring fast and efficient charging for diverse EVs with accurate billing and all-weather reliability, making it ideal for high-demand environments.

Next-Gen Energy Storage System Solution

Delta's latest Energy Storage Solution spotlights the DELTerra C, an all-in-one system with 125kW / 261 kWh capacity tailored for behind-the-meter applications. This innovative solution features skid design for quick and easy installation, a fully liquid-cooled architecture with optimized energy density, and automatic State of Charge (SOC) calibration to reduce O&M costs. Scalable up to 10 units, the DELTerra C delivers exceptional flexibility to meet the energy demands of factories, commercial buildings, and EV charging stations. For utility-scale energy storage needs, Delta introduces the DELTerra M1, featuring a compact 10-ft battery container design with flexible configurations ranging from 708 kWh to 7.78 MWh — engineered to support large-scale renewable integration and enhance grid stability.

Empowering Digitalisation:

Delta offers reliable solutions to address the growing demands of modern data centres for reliability, efficiency, and scalability, such as the Xubus Edge, which offers ruggedized outdoor units providing high-availability infrastructure for mission critical applications. For high-density data centres, Delta offers the Modulon DPH 500kVA Series UPS, a modular UPS with industry-leading power density (50kW per module) in a compact 3U space, ensuring high availability and manageability. Delta also presents its high-efficiency server power shelves, designed to deliver optimized efficiency and reliable power supply for AI factories and NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure.

Welcome to Delta's booth at Hall 11, Stand C05, and explore ways to collaborate on building a smarter, more sustainable, and interconnected future.

For more information about Delta's presence at Hannover Messe 2025, please visit:

https://www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/landing/hannover-Messe-2025

