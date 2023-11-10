Delta Dental and Dental Lifeline Network Continue their Shared Commitment to Supporting the Oral Health of America's Veterans

News provided by

Delta Dental Institute

10 Nov, 2023, 05:58 ET

Ongoing partnership helps provide veterans who are elderly, disabled, or medically-fragile with life-changing dental care

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Veterans Day, Delta Dental is proud to highlight our ongoing commitment to helping ensure our nation's veterans have access to the oral health care they need through our partnership with Dental Lifeline Network (DLN). 

Since the partnership began in 2020, Delta Dental companies across the country have joined with DLN's Lifeline Heroes Challenge to improve comprehensive dental care for veterans in need. To date, Delta Dental companies have contributed more than $761,000, which has supported the mobilization of $13.2 million in donated oral health care delivered to veterans, according to DLN.

Many veterans do not have dental coverage through their VA benefits. With this funding, DLN matches veterans who are elderly, disabled, or medically-fragile with volunteer dentists and labs who provide treatment at no cost. Delta Dental thanks the many oral health providers who have generously given their time and expertise to help these heroes.

"As the nation's oral health leader and its largest oral health philanthropist, we understand the power of a healthy smile and the impact it can have on one's overall health," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association. "America's veterans answered the call for our country, and through our partnership with Dental Lifeline Network, Delta Dental is working to do the same for them."

"We express profound appreciation for our continued partnership with Delta Dental in advancing oral health care for our veterans," remarked Lynda Ricketson, DLN President & CEO. "The benevolence of dedicated partners like Delta Dental has played a pivotal role in enhancing the overall quality of life for those who have served."

Dentists can visit dentallifeline.org/volunteers/why-i-dental/ to learn more about volunteer opportunities with DLN to honor and support veterans in the community. 

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute is dedicated to advancing oral health for all Americans in partnership with the Delta Dental companies and dedicated partners across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we engage in and support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure that everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care they need. Visit deltadentalinstitute.com for more information.

About Delta Dental Plans Association
Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider, covering more than 89 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $1.9 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

About Dental Lifeline Network
Dental Lifeline Network (DLN) is a national charitable organization and strategic partner of the American Dental Association. DLN's mission is to provide comprehensive dental care to adults with special needs across the United States. Through a volunteer network of 12,718 dentists and 3,247 laboratories, DLN develops and coordinates direct-service charity programs resulting in life-changing treatment. Visit dentallifeline.org to learn more.

SOURCE Delta Dental Institute

