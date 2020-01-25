Delta Dental applauds nearly 75 years of oral health improvement through fluoride treatment

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delta Dental, the nation's largest and most experienced dental insurance provider, released the following statement in recognition of National Fluoride Day, highlighting the benefits of fluoride treatment for oral health:

"For nearly 75 years, fluoride has proven to reduce tooth decay by strengthening the tooth's enamel, protecting the surface to better resist decay by at least 25%. Delta Dental supports the use of fluoride as a critical component of preventive oral health care," said Dr. Joseph Dill, Vice President of Dental Science at the Delta Dental Plans Association. "Helping to prevent oral health problems, before they occur, is at the heart of many of Delta Dental's community benefits efforts. In fact, in 2018, more than 4.5 million individuals were served by the Delta Dental companies' dental prevention initiatives, including community water fluoridation and in-office fluoride treatments."

Research shows fluoride strengthens tooth enamel, which helps protect your teeth from decay. It also combats acids in your mouth that can cause cavities. Fluoride can even rebuild the surface of your teeth in the early stages of tooth decay. Because teeth benefit from consistent exposure to fluoride, approximately 75% of the U.S. population on public water systems benefits from regular access to fluoridated tap water, which has led to a dramatic decline in tooth decay. By reducing cavities in children and adults, fluoridation has helped save families and the U.S. health care system billions of dollars. As a result, community water fluoridation was named by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as 1 of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century.

