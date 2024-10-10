Delta Dental Awards $980,000 to Initiatives Promoting Greater Diversity in the Oral Health Workforce

2024 Delta Dental Oral Health Diversity Fund awardees include six organizations dedicated to inspiring school-aged children from historically underrepresented groups to pursue a career in oral health

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as part of its Driving Greater Diversity in the Oral Health Workforce campaign, the Delta Dental Institute announced $980,000 in funding to the newest class of awardees of the Delta Dental Oral Health Diversity Fund , the first national fund aimed at encouraging underrepresented school-aged children to pursue a career in oral health. The six awardees are: American Dental Education Association, Diversity in Dentistry Mentorships, Inc., NAF, National Dental Association, Planet Smilez, Inc., and the Society of American Indian Dentists.

"Delta Dental is committed to supporting the next generation of diverse oral health professionals. We are proud to announce our second class of Delta Dental Oral Health Diversity Fund awardees. These programs provide school-aged children from underrepresented communities with access to mentors and innovative educational opportunities that pave the way toward careers in oral health," said James W. Hutchison, President & CEO of Delta Dental Plans Association. "It is inspiring to see the interest and excitement these programs are creating. We look forward to continuing to support solutions that advance the oral health workforce."

Research has shown that racial and ethnic diversity among health professionals is linked to better patient satisfaction and improved health outcomes. However, the current oral health workforce does not reflect that diversity; fewer than 10% of dentists are Black, Hispanic, or American Indian/Alaska Native, while those same groups are far more likely to practice in underserved communities.

The 2024 award recipients of the Delta Dental Oral Health Diversity Fund are:

American Dental Education Association , whose Pathways to Smiles program creates an immersive training program for underrepresented high-school students to experience what it's like to be an oral health professional. The curriculum will reach underserved communities and regions where access to oral health education and resources may be limited.

, whose program creates an immersive training program for underrepresented high-school students to experience what it's like to be an oral health professional. The curriculum will reach underserved communities and regions where access to oral health education and resources may be limited. Diversity in Dentistry Mentorships, Inc. , whose Diversify Dentistry Youth Summit aims to inspire students to envision themselves as future dentists by offering mentorships throughout their educational journey. By engaging underrepresented students early, the program hopes to cultivate a more equitable and accessible oral healthcare workforce, well equipped to serve the needs of underserved communities.

, whose aims to inspire students to envision themselves as future dentists by offering mentorships throughout their educational journey. By engaging underrepresented students early, the program hopes to cultivate a more equitable and accessible oral healthcare workforce, well equipped to serve the needs of underserved communities. NAF , whose Promoting Oral Health Pathways program within their Academy of Life Sciences curriculum, introduces oral health as an exciting, viable career path for school-aged children. Through NAF's new, 100% free online platform, students will work with experts in the field to build their oral health skills and awareness of career opportunities.

, whose program within their Academy of Life Sciences curriculum, introduces oral health as an exciting, viable career path for school-aged children. Through NAF's new, 100% free online platform, students will work with experts in the field to build their oral health skills and awareness of career opportunities. National Dental Association , whose S.M.I.L.E. (Student Mentoring with Immersive Learning and Enrichment) Healthcare Pathway Program connects a diverse group of high school students with an oral health mentor and provides an immersive week-long camp at historically black colleges and universities to introduce students to careers in oral health.

, whose connects a diverse group of high school students with an oral health mentor and provides an immersive week-long camp at historically black colleges and universities to introduce students to careers in oral health. Planet Smilez, Inc. , whose Discovering Dentistry Symposium aims to inspire students from educationally and economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue careers in oral health and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields through an immersive event centered on the connection between oral and systemic health, career paths in oral healthcare, and the daily routines of dental professionals.

, whose aims to inspire students from educationally and economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue careers in oral health and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields through an immersive event centered on the connection between oral and systemic health, career paths in oral healthcare, and the daily routines of dental professionals. The Society of American Indian Dentists , whose program, Telling the Story of a Path to Dentistry: Connecting American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) Dentists with AI/AN Youth, links AI/AN dentists serving as volunteer oral health ambassadors with Native high school students to tell their story about becoming a dentist and inspire more Native youth to consider a career in dentistry.

"Delta Dental is thrilled to support organizations that inspire students through mentorships and learning, which is essential to fostering a more equitable healthcare environment," said Dr. Joseph Dill, DDS, MBA, Head of Dental Science at the Delta Dental Institute and Chief Dental Officer at the Delta Dental Plans Association. "We commend all of this year's recipients for their commitment to shaping a more diverse and accessible oral health profession."

To address the needs of the diverse communities we serve and to contribute to more equitable health outcomes, Delta Dental launched the Driving Greater Diversity in the Oral Health Workforce campaign in 2023, including the establishment of the Delta Dental Oral Health Diversity Fund.

The next round of applications for the Delta Dental Oral Health Diversity Fund will open in the Spring of 2025; please visit www.deltadentalinstitute.com/fund to learn more.

About the Delta Dental Oral Health Diversity Fund

Delta Dental has established the first national Oral Health Diversity Fund. This industry-leading fund makes targeted investments in comprehensive solutions, innovative pilots, and scalable models that inspire school-aged children from historically underrepresented groups to pursue a career in oral health. Visit www.deltadentalinstitute.com/fund to learn more.

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute is dedicated to advancing oral health for all Americans in partnership with Delta Dental companies and dedicated partners across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we engage in and support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure that everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care they need. Visit deltadentalinstitute.com for more information.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider, and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested nearly $2 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

