Delta Dental invests $131 million to strengthen oral health care nationwide, reaching 24 million people

These efforts build on Delta Dental's long-standing commitment to community impact. Over the past 16 years, we have invested more than $2.4 billion to help improve oral and overall health care outcomes nationwide, reinforcing our role as the nation's largest oral health philanthropist.

"Investing in healthier communities is central to our mission. In 2025, Delta Dental invested more than $131 million to expand access to care, strengthen the oral health workforce, and advance more connected, whole‑person care," said James. W. Hutchison, President and CEO of Delta Dental Plans Association. "These investments are helping bring care closer to communities, integrate oral and overall health, and build a more effective system of care that reaches people at every stage of life."

Improving health outcomes by connecting more people to care

In 2025, Delta Dental investments supported more than 24 million people nationwide, expanding access to preventive and routine dental care while prioritizing populations that often face the greatest barriers to care, including children, older adults, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

Children and adolescents: 10 million+ supported

Older adults: 73,000+ served

Individuals with disabilities: 67,000+ reached

Veterans: 36,000+ connected to care

General population: 13 million+ impacted

Key 2025 report highlights:

More than $66 million invested in direct oral care, supporting preventive and routine services where care gaps are greatest

Over $38 million invested in capital improvements at clinics and colleges and universities to strengthen care delivery and training infrastructure

Nearly $23 million invested in dental workforce initiatives, including scholarships, training, loan repayment programs, and career pathways to expand access long term

More than 38,000 employee volunteer hours dedicated to community service, extending impact of investments through hands-on engagement

Nearly 1.5 million free or low-cost dental screenings or exams delivered to help identify needs earlier and connect people to care

One million oral health kits distributed, supporting daily preventive care in communities nationwide

The 2025 Community Impact Report includes national and state-by-state highlights, as well as examples of local partnerships and programs that are expanding access to prevention, treatment, and education.

Read the full 2025 Community Impact Report: https://www.deltadental.com/cir/

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 151,000 participating dentists. Over the last 16 years, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $2.4 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association