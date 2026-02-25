The Tooth Fairy gives kids a raise

Average value of a lost tooth increased 17% over last year

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing a tooth is paying off this year.

New findings from the Delta Dental 2026 Original Tooth Fairy Poll® revealed the average value of a single lost tooth during the past year increased by 17% from $5.01 to $5.84. This marks the first year-over-year increase in Tooth Fairy giving since 2023, ending a two-year decline.

The loss of a first tooth is also being rewarded more generously—worth 23% more than the average lost tooth. On average, a first tooth is now valued at $7.17, up from $6.24 in 2025. More than 1 in 3 parents (38%) say the Tooth Fairy leaves extra for their child's first tooth compared with future teeth.

More kids are waking up to gifts beyond cash, as non-monetary presents from the Tooth Fairy are on the rise. Nearly 1 in 3 children (32%) received a physical gift this year, up from 19% in 2025.

"After a couple of thrifty years, the Tooth Fairy decided it was time to give kids a well-deserved raise," said Gabriella Ferroni, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, Delta Dental Plans Association. "For the past 28 years, Delta Dental has tracked Tooth Fairy giving trends to help teach children about caring for their oral health through a trusted partner—the Tooth Fairy. The beloved tradition gives kids a reason to celebrate their healthy smiles."

Since the poll's inception in 1998, the average cash gift left by the Tooth Fairy has surged 349% from $1.30 to $5.84 per tooth.

U.S. regional ranking for the average value of a lost tooth

  1. Northeast ($6.45): Led the pack with a 41% year-over-year jump.
  2. West ($5.99): Held steady in second place with a 5% increase from last year.
  3. South ($5.89): Dropped from the top spot in 2025, despite a 3% increase in giving.
  4. Midwest ($5.27): Made a big leap with a 52% year-over-year gain, narrowing the gap with the rest of the country.

The value of a lost tooth and the economy 
Historically, the Original Tooth Fairy Poll® has typically mirrored the economy's overall direction, tracking with the trends of Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500). In recent years, however, the value of a lost tooth diverged from this pattern. For the first time since 2022, the poll has realigned with market trends. Over the past year, the average value of a single lost tooth increased 17%, in line with a similar 16% increase in the S&P 500 during the same period.

About the poll
The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® was conducted between Jan. 5, 2026 and Jan. 15, 2026, among 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

The January 2025 S&P 500 average was 5,960 and increased to an average of 6,941 for January 2026, consistent with the timing of the Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.

For more information about the Delta Dental-sponsored survey and oral health tips for infants to pre-teen, visit the Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.

About Delta Dental Plans Association
Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 151,000 participating dentists. Over the last 15 years, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $2.3 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association

