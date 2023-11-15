DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS FOUNDATION AWARDS $1+ MILLION IN GRANTS

Funding will support dental disease treatment & prevention, oral health education, systemic changes

SHERWOOD, Ark., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In news befitting today's National Philanthropy Day, the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation awarded more than $1 million in grants to improve the oral health of Arkansans.

The foundation board of directors approved almost $502,000 in 2024 Community Grants to 22 Arkansas nonprofits and schools, $60,000 in Oral Health Education Grants to two organizations, and close to $536,000 in Strategic Initiative Grants for three statewide projects.

The grants will deliver community-based oral health initiatives to tens of thousands of Arkansans, mainly low-income, uninsured or underinsured residents.

"This chapter of grant-making set records in our foundation's history," said Sharon Lanier, Ph.D., the foundation's executive director. "We received the highest number of Community Grant applications ever, and we awarded our first-ever Strategic Initiative Grant to increase the number of school-based oral health centers in Arkansas, one of our key funding priorities. Countless Arkansans are likely to experience improved oral health and quality of life thanks to these projects."

Organizations that received a total of $501,892 in Community Grants to provide dental disease treatment and/or prevention include:

WelcomeHealth, Benton County , impact area: Northwest Arkansas Lafayette County Dental Clinic, Inc., Lafayette County , impact area: Southwest Arkansas Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas , Pulaski County ; impact area: Central Arkansas Pediatric Plus Community Connections, Faulkner County , impact area: Northcentral Arkansas Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma, Benton County , impact area: Northwest Arkansas CARTI Foundation, Pulaski County , impact area: statewide Conway Regional Health Foundation, Faulkner County , impact area: Central Arkansas Shirley School District, Stone County , impact area: Northcentral Arkansas University of Arkansas Foundation d/b/a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Foundation, Pulaski County , impact area: Central Arkansas Special Olympics Arkansas, Pulaski County , impact area: statewide Samaritan Community Center, Benton County , impact area: Northwest Arkansas River City Ministry of Pulaski County , Pulaski County ; impact area: Central Arkansas Mint Dental Care, Washington County , impact area: Northwest Arkansas St. Francis House NWA, Inc., Washington County , impact area: Northwest Arkansas Community Dental Clinic (a program of CSCDC), Crawford County , impact area: Northwest Arkansas Harmony Health Clinic, Pulaski County ; impact area: Central Arkansas Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., Jefferson County , impact area: Central Arkansas UA Little Rock Children International, Pulaski County ; impact area: Central Arkansas Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties, Miller County , impact area: Southwest Arkansas United Way of Northwest Arkansas , Benton County , impact area: Northwest Arkansas Shepherd's Hope Neighborhood Medical Center, Pulaski County ; impact area: Central Arkansas Inspired Communities Foundation, Fulton County , impact area: Northeast Arkansas .

The foundation received more Community Grant applications and higher funding requests this year than ever before: 56 applicants for a total of $1.7 million in requests.

Organizations that received a total of $60,000 in Oral Health Education Grants to teach oral hygiene and best oral health practices include:

Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas , Oklahoma and Texas , Sebastian County , impact area: statewide St. Francis House NWA, Inc., Benton County , impact area: Northwest Arkansas .

Organizations that received a total of $535,754 in Strategic Initiative Grants to test innovative ideas for the delivery and cultural perceptions of oral health care include:

Arkansas Medical, Dental & Pharmaceutical Association, Pulaski County , impact area: statewide Mainline Health Systems, Inc., Drew County , impact area: statewide School-Based Health Alliance of Arkansas , Pulaski County , impact area: statewide.

The Strategic Initiative grant for Mainline Health Systems will increase the number of school-based dental clinics by four, from 15 to 19 by late 2024. All will be located in the Delta region of the state, identified as a dental provider shortage area. The expansion meets one of the foundation's most essential funding preferences, as it enables more Arkansans to receive dental care early in life before emerging oral health issues compound over time and necessitate extensive and often painful treatments in adulthood.

Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation offers five grant programs for oral health projects.

Its annual Community Grants are the foundation's signature grant program to support community partnerships designed to benefit the oral health needs of underserved individuals of all ages, ethnicities, genders, and socio-economic statuses. Grants of up to $40,000 are available for eligible organizations and are awarded based on the applicants' ability to meet the Foundation's three strategic funding goals: empowerment and knowledge, equitable access and systemic change.

Applications are typically accepted in mid-summer, with selections made in November and grant funds issued in January.

Other grant opportunities range from awards of up to $2,500 for one-time school-based requests to multi-year collaborative efforts exceeding $100,000. The various application programs, guidelines and deadlines can be viewed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/foundation

About the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to fulfilling Delta Dental of Arkansas's mission to improve the oral health of all Arkansans. Since 2015, the Foundation has contributed an average of $1 million per year to local communities to support oral health education, prevention and treatment programs. More information is available at https://www.deltadentalar.com/foundation.

