OPERATION STAND DOWN RECEIVES LEADERSHIP, FINANCIAL SUPPORT FROM DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS

News provided by

Delta Dental of Arkansas

06 Oct, 2023, 11:52 ET

Free dental care available to eligible Arkansas veterans on Nov. 3

SHERWOOD, Ark., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental of Arkansas is providing leadership, volunteer and financial support for Operation Stand Down, a day of free dental care for eligible Arkansas veterans on Friday, Nov. 3.

Two company executives and five current or previous board members are among the dentists planning and volunteering at the event. The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation serves as the major financial sponsor with a $15,000 grant for dental supplies to be shared among participating dental clinics.

Now in its second year in Arkansas, Operation Stand Down will be hosted by the Arkansas International College of Dentistry and coordinated by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at six locations: Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Pine Bluff and Arkadelphia.

Veterans must request an appointment for dental care services by emailing Gina Chandler at the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at [email protected] or calling 501-682-6487. Proof of discharge papers, a DD214, will be required for verification purposes.

Veterans will be assigned a specific appointment time at the regional site clinic nearest to their location. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. Priority will be given to acute or urgent treatments. No walk-ins will be accepted on the day of Operation Stand Down.

In Arkansas, Niki Carter, DMD, MPH, Dental Director at Delta Dental of Arkansas, and R. Mark Bailey, DDS, of Waldron, a Delta Dental of Arkansas board member, are spearheading the statewide efforts to host Operation Stand Down. They will also join an estimated 50 other dentists from across the state who have volunteered to treat patients or provide clinic support, including these Delta Dental of Arkansas employees and board members:

  • Thomas Redd, DDS, MS, VP of Professional Relations, Delta Dental of Arkansas
  • Ned Alley, DDS, of Little Rock, board member, Delta Dental of Arkansas
  • Troy Bartels, DDS, of Jonesboro, board member, Delta Dental of Arkansas
  • Cara Jones, DDS, of Little Rock and Pine Bluff, board member, Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation
  • David Bell, DDS, of Arkadelphia, former board member, Delta Dental of Arkansas

Drs. Alley, Bartels, Jones and Bell have donated their clinics as sites.

Also donating their clinics for Operation Stand Down are River Valley Smile Center of Fort Smith and Beavers & Broomfield Dentistry of Fayetteville.  

In addition to the grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, the event has received financial support from ArcBest of Fort Smith, Patterson Dental Little Rock, and Edmonds Dental Supply of Springfield, Mo. ArcBest served as the major sponsor of the 2022 inaugural event.

Hosted by the International College of Dentistry, Operation Stand Down was launched in 2012 by an Indiana dentist and Air Force veteran who sought a scalable solution to the neglected oral health he observed among his ex-military patients. Since then, the event has expanded to multiple states. Volunteer dentists provide free dental care to eligible veterans on a designated day, typically on or around Veterans Day.

About Delta Dental of Arkansas

Delta Dental of Arkansas is the largest dental benefits provider in the state, helping more than 800,000 Arkansans keep their smiles healthy through commercial and Medicaid coverage. As a not-for-profit company, Delta Dental is committed to improving the oral health of Arkansans through the philanthropic efforts of its Foundation, which donated more than $3 million to support oral health education initiatives in the last three years. For more information, visit https://www.deltadentalar.com/.

Media Contact: Claudia Utley
Public Relations & Social Media Strategist
(c) 501-442-6951
[email protected]
www.deltadentalar.com

SOURCE Delta Dental of Arkansas

Also from this source

DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS WINS GOVERNOR'S QUALITY AWARD

DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS WINS GOVERNOR'S QUALITY AWARD

Delta Dental of Arkansas is one of only eight Arkansas companies that won 2023 Governor's Quality Awards. The organizations were recognized at the...
DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS INTRODUCES VIRTUAL DENTIST VISITS

DELTA DENTAL OF ARKANSAS INTRODUCES VIRTUAL DENTIST VISITS

Dental emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere—on vacation, during a job interview or at a wedding. That's why Delta Dental of Arkansas has launched ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.