Delta Dental Plans Association Names Dr. Joseph Dill as VP of Dental Science

Dr. Dill brings more than 30 years of experience in the dental field, including eight years in private dental practice and 16 years in the dental insurance industry. He most recently served as vice president of professional services and dental director for Delta Dental of Virginia (DDVA). In that role, he led DDVA's clinical professional services, dental policy, utilization management, fraud and abuse and quality care areas. Prior to joining DDVA, Dr. Dill spent eight years with Delta Dental of California where he served as their dental director – western states region.

"Joseph is a dental science thought leader with strong business and management skills," said Steven Olson, DDPA president and CEO. "With this combination of skills and expertise, he will be an asset to the DDPA team and lead the Systems dental policy and network strategy as we continue to fulfill our mission of expanding access to oral health care."

Dr. Dill also spent two years working for the U.S. Public Health Service as a commissioned officer where he provided dental care to residents of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Northern Montana. After eight years managing a private practice, he returned to business school and was co-founder and COO for Propel Biomedical Consulting where he helped biomedical firms achieve financial success through comprehensive commercialization strategies. Additionally, he founded a start-up medical device company, Otoimage, Inc. to develop a reliable means of diagnosing otitis media in infants and children. He also worked at Premera Blue Cross in Washington and Alaska as director of dental products.

Dr. Dill earned his dental degree and bachelor's degree from the University of the Pacific. He also holds a masters of business administration from the University of California at Irvine.

