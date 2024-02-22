Tooth Fairy giving drops for first time in 5 years, according to Delta Dental poll

While the loss of a first tooth typically commands a premium, the poll also found the Tooth Fairy is minding her pennies in celebration of this milestone with the average value dropping from $7.29 to $7.09 over the past year.

"Delta Dental has tracked U.S. Tooth Fairy giving trends for 26 years as a timely way to spotlight the importance of children's oral health," said Gabriella Ferroni, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, Delta Dental Plans Association. "It is not a surprise to see she tightened her purse strings following last year's record high. Despite the more economical reward, Tooth Fairy giving is a fun conversation starter to encourage good oral hygiene habits at an early age."

The worth of a lost tooth and the economy

Historically, the Original Tooth Fairy Poll® has typically mirrored the economy's overall direction, tracking with the trends of Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500). However, in 2023, the value of a lost tooth went in a different direction, and it continues in 2024. The average value of a single lost tooth decreased 6% over the past year, while the S&P 500 experienced a 20% increase during the same period.

U.S. regional ranking for the average value of a lost tooth

West ($8.54) : Surged ahead of the pack to lead U.S. regions with the highest monetary gift for a lost tooth, marking a 37% increase since last year's results. Northeast ($6.87) : Increased 12% and surpassed the national average by more than $1.00 . South ($5.51) : Dropped below the national average, after leading last year with $6.59 for a lost tooth. Midwest ($3.63) : Significantly trailed the national average with a 36% drop, returning close to its 2021 average of $3.66 .

About the poll

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® was conducted between Jan. 3, 2024 and Jan. 17, 2024, among 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

The January 2023 S&P 500 average was 3,942 and increased to an average of 4,746 for January 2024, consistent with the timing of the Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.

