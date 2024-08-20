Delta Dental poll finds the Tooth Fairy brings joy and encourages positive oral health habits in children

Now in its 26th year, the poll reveals the Tooth Fairy provides practical benefits for both children and adults. More than 1 in 3 parents (34%) say the Tooth Fairy visits are a positive way to instill good oral health habits, and nearly 1 in 5 (18%) claim the Tooth Fairy's generosity is contingent on their child's dental hygiene. Further, about 1 in 4 parents (22%) believe the tradition helps teach their children about the value of money.

In addition, the poll finds the Tooth Fairy is welcomed into approximately 8 in 10 (78%) U.S. homes, and more than 1 in 4 children (27%) go to bed early when they have a lost tooth in anticipation of the Tooth Fairy's arrival.

"Not only is the Tooth Fairy a time-honored tradition in most homes across the country, but she is an ally for parents to help children develop proper oral hygiene habits," said Gabriella Ferroni, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Delta Dental continues to track Tooth Fairy giving as a playful way to educate children about the importance of good oral health, which supports overall health."

Additional key findings from the 2024 poll include:

Fostering celebration and imagination

About half of parents (51%) feel the Tooth Fairy visits give their child something to be excited about and an opportunity to celebrate (47%).

More than 1 in 3 parents (34%) believe the Tooth Fairy visits help foster their child's imagination.

Tooth Fairy giving drops for first time in 5 years

The average value of a single lost tooth during the past year declined by 6% from $6.23 to $5.84 .

to . The Tooth Fairy is tightening her purse strings in celebration of the loss of a first tooth, with the average value dropping from $7.29 to $7.09 over the past year.

The worth of a lost tooth and the economy

Historically, the Original Tooth Fairy Poll® has typically mirrored the economy's overall direction, tracking with the trends of Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500). However, in 2023, the value of a lost tooth went in a different direction, and it continues in 2024. The average value of a single lost tooth decreased 6% over the past year, while the S&P 500 experienced a 20% increase during the same period.

About the poll

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® was conducted between Jan. 3, 2024 and Jan. 17, 2024, among 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

The January 2023 S&P 500 average was 3,942 and increased to an average of 4,746 for January 2024, consistent with the timing of the Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.

