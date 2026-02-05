WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Dental is proud to announce the release of "The Pathway Effect: A Guide to Strengthening the Oral Health Workforce Through Early Exposure Programs," a new white paper highlighting the urgent need to address workforce shortages and grow the oral health profession.

Delta Dental publishes new white paper with actionable strategies to strengthen the oral health workforce through early exposure programs

With more than 24 million Americans living in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas (DHPSAs) and significant underrepresentation of minority groups in dentistry, the white paper outlines actionable strategies for building a stronger, more inclusive workforce. The report draws on insights from the Delta Dental Future Workforce Fund, which has reached over 71,000 students, educators, and community members in 44 states since its 2023 launch.

Key findings include:

Early exposure to oral health careers significantly increases student interest and confidence.

Sustainable workforce programs require multi-year funding, robust evaluation, and strong partnerships.

Industry-wide collaboration is essential to address long-term workforce challenges.

"Early exposure works—and it may be one of our best opportunities to grow and help strengthen the oral health workforce," said James W. Hutchison, President and CEO of Delta Dental Plans Association. "This white paper and the approaches taken by the wonderful organizations we have funded provide a blueprint for action, drawn from the early successes of the Delta Dental Future Workforce Fund, and encourages cross-sector collaboration to build sustainable career pathways that will strengthen the future workforce and enhance access to care."

Delta Dental calls on funders, educators, practitioners, and community leaders to join in building scalable, sustainable pathways into oral health careers. By sharing best practices and investing in the next generation of oral health practitioners, we can ensure equitable access to oral health care for all communities.

For more information and to access the full white paper, visit deltadentalinstitute.com/workforce.

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute advances oral health for all Americans in partnership with Delta Dental companies and dedicated organizations across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure that everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care they need. Visit deltadentalinstitute.com for more information.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 151,000 participating dentists. Over the last 15 years, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $2.3 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

SOURCE Delta Dental Institute