Delta Dental report finds adults practice good oral health care to avoid serious dental issues and major expenses

News provided by

Delta Dental Plans Association

26 Oct, 2023, 06:27 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Dental Hygiene Month, Delta Dental shares additional findings from its 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report that show U.S. adults keep up with their oral hygiene to avoid unforeseen costs and prevent dental issues such as cavities and gum disease.

Continue Reading
This National Dental Hygiene Month, Delta Dental shares additional findings from its 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report.
This National Dental Hygiene Month, Delta Dental shares additional findings from its 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report.

The report also finds that adults understand the importance of preventive oral health care for maintaining good oral health and avoiding unexpected care. Further, adults and children continue to follow recommended oral health guidelines at home to improve their overall health and wellness.

"Oral health is vital to everyone's overall health and well-being," said Joseph Dill, DDS, MBA, Chief Dental Officer, Delta Dental Plans Association. "Practicing good dental hygiene at home plays an integral role in maintaining one's health, and I am pleased to see adults and children commit to positive oral health care through brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits."

Key findings from the 2023 report include:

Adults and children follow oral care guidelines

  • More than 6 in 10 (64%) adults replace their toothbrush at least every three months, as recommended by the American Dental Association. This represents a 10% increase compared to 2022.
  • More than 7 in 10 adults (79%) and children (73%) brush their teeth at least twice a day.
  • However, children do a better job flossing once a day (55%) compared to adults (31%).

Prevention and personal appearance drive dental visits

  • While prevention is the main reason for dental visits among adults (78%) and children (85%), personal appearance (16%) has become a motivator for adults.
  • In fact, adults are citing more personal appearance reasons for flossing than in 2022, such as freshening their breath (26%) and keeping teeth as white as possible (20%).

Learn more about consumer opinions and behaviors related to oral health in the 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report

About the report
The 2023 State of America's Oral Health and Wellness Report is based upon Delta Dental Plans Association-commissioned research conducted between January 6 and January 23, 2023, by Material Holdings, LLC, a global insights and strategy consultancy, using an email invitation and online surveys of two audiences recruited through an opt-in panel:

  • 1,000 nationally representative Americans ages 18+
  • 1,253 parents of children ages 12 and under

Geographic distribution quotas were set to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. population of adults and parents with children 12 and under. Research in this report has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

About Delta Dental Plans Association
Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider, covering more than 89 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 152,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $1.9 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association

Also from this source

Vast majority of U.S. adults believe dental coverage is an important part of overall wellness, according to Delta Dental report

Vast majority of U.S. adults believe dental coverage is an important part of overall wellness, according to Delta Dental report

Delta Dental finds an overwhelming majority of U.S. adults value dental insurance in supporting overall wellness, according to the recently released...
Delta Dental poll finds Tooth Fairy welcomed into most U.S. homes

Delta Dental poll finds Tooth Fairy welcomed into most U.S. homes

In recognition of National Tooth Fairy Day on August 22, Delta Dental released additional findings from its 2023 Original Tooth Fairy Poll®. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.