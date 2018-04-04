Delta Electronics Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence Award

"We are honored to be an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the third year in a row, and to be further recognized with the Sustained Excellence Award. At Delta, we are responsible for delivering the most energy efficient products in a variety of categories, including power electronics, industrial automation, building automation, energy infrastructure, and information & communication infrastructure, to name a few. We take great pride in helping to power the modern world through our energy efficient products and solutions." said M.S. Huang, president of Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd.

Delta is a global leading provider of DC brushless fans, a key technology for improving the efficiency of a wide range of solutions, including its line of Delta Breez ventilation fans. In fact, 113 (96 percent) of Delta's Breez ventilation fans are ENERGY STAR-qualified, and 21 (18 percent) were rated ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2017, surpassing ENERGY STAR efficiency requirements by as much as 339 percent.

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR-certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity while achieving broad emissions reductions.

The 2018 Partner of the Year -- Sustained Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies and other organizations demonstrating continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations -- representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 34 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in recent years. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the U.S., Mexico, and South America. In the U.S, operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, Boston and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S. Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle, and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products, energy efficient and renewable energy products to name a few. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power and thermal management solutions and a major player in several product segments such as industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. Delta has 163 sales offices, 64 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations -- including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500® -- rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions -- all through voluntary action.

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

