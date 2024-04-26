Delta Recognized with the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award for the 7th Year in a Row

Today also marks Delta's 9th consecutive recognition as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

TAIPEI, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and provider of IoT-based Smart Green Solutions, is proud to announce its 7th recognition as the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence award. These prestigious accolades, bestowed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, underscore Delta's unwavering commitment to excellence and energy conservation. The commitment is demonstrated by the 29 million kilowatt hours of electricity saved for our U.S. customers with Delta's cutting-edge DC brushless motor ventilation fans shipped throughout 2023.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Alex Lee, Vice President of Fan and Display Systems at Delta Electronics (Americas), expressed, "We are elated to be honored once again by ENERGY STAR for our sustained excellence and commitment to providing innovative solutions that enable customers to reduce their environmental footprint and electricity costs. With an impressive array of 97 ENERGY STAR®-qualified ventilation fans, Delta Breez continues to champion indoor air quality (IAQ) enhancements and energy conservation efforts."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program recognizes a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition towards a clean energy economy. These winners are chosen from a vast network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. Delta has not only been honored with the ENERGY STAR Sustained Excellence award for 7 years in a row, but also with the Partner of the Year award for 9 consecutive years.

Wilson Huang, General Manager of Fans and Thermal Management Business Group, Delta Electronics, Inc., said, "Delta is privileged to be bestowed by ENERGY STAR® for the 9th consecutive year. This acknowledgement serves as a testament to our continual endeavors in developing energy-efficient solutions that make positive impact on both our customers and the planet. Delta is resolute to advancing our mission of delivering sustainable solutions to empower customers to achieve their environmental objectives."

Delta is dedicated to engineering solutions that not only meet but surpass existing energy efficiency standards. Delta Breez takes pride in offering ENERGY STAR-certified products, with some exceeding the efficiency requirements by over 315%. Out of the 106 ventilation fan models assessed in 2023, 92% have been acknowledged as ENERGY STAR qualified.

Well recognized as a pioneer in switching power supplies and thermal management products, Delta has evolved its portfolio to encompass an array of innovative IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions, which include industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and displays. Delta's high-efficiency products and solutions delivered between 2010 and 2022 enabled over 39.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity savings for its customers worldwide, which is equivalent to a reduction of 21.05 million tons in CO 2 e emissions.

About Delta Electronics (Americas)

Delta Electronics (Americas) was established 38 years ago and has grown to over one thousand employees in the entire Americas region. Delta has offices, R&D centers, manufacturing, distribution and repair centers in multiple locations in the United States, Mexico and South America. In the U.S., operations are located in Fremont, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, Raleigh and Detroit to better serve its diverse customer base. Outside the U.S., Delta continues to expand its Americas operations in Mexico, Brazil and Canada.

Delta Electronics (Americas) serves the IT, communications, industrial automation, renewable energy, lighting, power tool, automotive electric vehicle and other major industries. Products include power electronics, DC brushless fans, visual displays, industrial automation, networking products, electronic components, consumer products and energy efficient and renewable energy products. The company is always striving to define new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its products through advanced research and product development.

For more information, please visit: www.delta-americas.com

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics