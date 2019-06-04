Delta Electronics Inks Agreement to Acquire Lighting Brand Amerlux To Enhance its IoT-based Green Solutions for Smart Buildings and Cities

FREMONT, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc., a global provider of power and thermal management solutions, today announced it has closed the acquisition of Amerlux LLC, a U.S.-based LED architectural lighting solutions company. Under the terms of the transaction, Delta Electronics (Netherlands) B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta, acquired 100% of Amerlux's interests.

The acquisition will benefit customers through the form of a broader portfolio of Delta IoT-enabled smart green solutions for sustainable buildings and cities, which includes building automation, energy management, commercial and industrial LED lighting, surveillance, as well as indoor environmental quality systems.

"We are excited to welcome Amerlux into the Delta family and eagerly anticipate new synergies and opportunities as we integrate Amerlux's portfolio," said Mr. Ping Cheng, Delta's Chief Executive Officer. "Amerlux's reputation in the architectural LED lighting world will further enhance Delta's position as a complete solutions provider."

Oakland, New Jersey-based Amerlux is one of the leading brands of architectural LED lighting solutions, offering innovative high-end indoor and outdoor luminaires with a focus on quality, energy efficiency and aesthetics. Under the deal, Amerlux's existing facilities in New Jersey will continue to manufacture interior and exterior lighting products, while the current management and employees of Amerlux will remain in place.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to CSR. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 8 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For more information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com and www.delta-americas.com

About Amerlux

Amerlux is one of the leading manufacturer of architectural LED lighting products renowned for its innovation, quality and customer service. Through its long history, Amerlux has developed strong relationships with leading architects, lighting designers and specifiers, and distribution channels. Amerlux's award-winning portfolio of interior and exterior LED lighting has been showcased in key architectural projects around the world.

For more information about Amerlux, please visit: www.amerlux.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics

Related Links

http://www.delta-americas.com

