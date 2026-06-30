Unified grid data enables utilities to improve reliability, accelerate decision-making, strengthen compliance, and proactively manage emerging grid threats

MURRIETA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilities today face a perfect storm of challenges, especially as aging infrastructure is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive to maintain. Electrification and rapid data center growth are driving unprecedented demand on the grid, while severe weather, wildfire risk, and evolving regulatory requirements are forcing operators to make faster, more complex decisions with greater accountability. Yet many utilities are still managing these challenges through a patchwork of disconnected systems and manual processes.

DELTA ENERGY LAUNCHES QORTEX™, AN AGENTIC AI INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM THAT HELPS UTILITIES SEE, UNDERSTAND, AND ACT ON GRID RISKS BEFORE THEY BECOME OUTAGES Speed Speed

Today, Delta Energy announced the commercial launch of QORTEX™, an agentic AI platform designed to help utilities transform fragmented operational data into predictive and actionable intelligence. Available immediately, QORTEX acts as a cognitive operating layer for the modern grid, integrating information from systems such as SCADA, AMI, GIS, OMS, CIS, weather services, asset management platforms, and other operational technologies into a single, unified view of utility operations.

Rather than replacing existing infrastructure, QORTEX works across current systems to continuously identify risks, surface recommendations, and provide operators with the context needed to make faster, more informed decisions. "From the control room to the boardroom, QORTEX aligns every level of your operation. Operators gain precise situational awareness; field crews deploy targeted intelligence; and executives receive performance-driven insight tied directly to reliability, cost control, and risk reduction," said Everardo Camacho, CTO at Delta Energy.

"From Investor Owned Utilities (IOUs) to regional Co-Ops, Delta Energy and QORTEX are shifting perspectives on how enterprise AI is moving from back-office efficiency to mission-critical infrastructure when it comes to grid management," said Scott Foster, CEO of Delta Energy. "QORTEX sits across existing infrastructure rather than replacing it, unifying fragmented data into one decision layer with full audit-ready governance."

Helping Utilities Solve Operational Challenges

As utilities work to improve reliability and resilience, QORTEX provides practical, day-to-day operational value across multiple areas of the business. For example, during periods of elevated wildfire risk, QORTEX can continuously evaluate weather forecasts, vegetation data, equipment health, historical outage patterns, and real-time grid telemetry to identify emerging risk zones. The platform generates dynamic risk scores and provides operators with clear recommendations that support operational decision-making and regulatory compliance.

Utilities can also leverage QORTEX to prioritize infrastructure investments by identifying assets that present the highest reliability or safety risks, enabling more strategic capital planning and improved resource allocation. For customer service and regulatory teams, QORTEX creates a complete, auditable record of recommendations, supporting rate cases, compliance reporting, and post-event analysis.

Key Benefits of QORTEX™

Unified Operational Intelligence: Unifies data from SCADA, AMI, GIS, CIS, OMS, weather platforms, asset management systems, and other utility technologies into a single operational view.

Unifies data from SCADA, AMI, GIS, CIS, OMS, weather platforms, asset management systems, and other utility technologies into a single operational view. Proactive Risk Detection: Identifies emerging reliability, safety, and wildfire risks before they escalate into outages or regulatory events.

Identifies emerging reliability, safety, and wildfire risks before they escalate into outages or regulatory events. Human-Guided AI: Provides recommendations and intelligence while maintaining full operator control over utility systems.

Provides recommendations and intelligence while maintaining full operator control over utility systems. Audit-Ready Decision Support: Creates complete records of recommendations, data sources, and decision pathways to support compliance, regulatory reporting, and governance requirements.

Creates complete records of recommendations, data sources, and decision pathways to support compliance, regulatory reporting, and governance requirements. Rapid Deployment: Integrates with existing utility infrastructure without requiring system replacement, enabling deployment in weeks rather than years.

Integrates with existing utility infrastructure without requiring system replacement, enabling deployment in weeks rather than years. Scalable, Predictable Pricing Model: Per-meter pricing allows utilities to scale adoption predictably as operational needs evolve.

For more information about QORTEX™, visit: https://www.deltaglobalnetwork.com/deltaqortex/

About Delta Energy

Delta Energy is a pioneering smart grid and big data company redefining utility connectivity. Through our proprietary Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN) and "Neural Grid" approach, we deliver high-speed, bidirectional connectivity and advanced IoT capabilities wherever power flows, helping to bridge the digital divide. To maximize this infrastructure, our latest market innovation, QORTEX™, introduces agentic AI to the modern grid. Serving as a central nervous system for utility operations, QORTEX unifies fragmented data to deliver the real-time intelligence and proactive risk mitigation needed to power the future.

Delta's analytics platform provides utilities with real-time insights, including energy theft detection and operational efficiencies that drive measurable cost savings. By unifying fragmented grid systems into a secure, intelligent ecosystem, Delta enhances data transparency, strengthens grid performance, and connects power infrastructure to the modern digital world. For more information, visit https://www.deltaglobalnetwork.com/.

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SOURCE Delta Energy