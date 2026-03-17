Delta Exhibits Energy-saving Solutions for 800 VDC in Next-Gen AI Factories and Digital Twin Applications Built on Omniverse at NVIDIA GTC 2026

TAIPEI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. ("Delta"), a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, is showcasing at NVIDIA GTC 2026 its latest spectrum of energy-saving power, liquid cooling, and microgrid solutions engineered specifically for the 800 VDC architecture of next-generation AI factories. Visitors at Delta's booth will also have the opportunity to experience AI digital twins built with NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and their tangible advantages in building automation and smart manufacturing applications.

Ping Cheng, Delta's Chairman and CEO, said, "The AI era is transforming industries and business models with unprecedented speed while placing greater demands on data center infrastructure and energy efficiency. By leveraging 55 years of innovation since its founding, Delta has once again advanced the capabilities of its power, cooling, and infrastructure solutions to enable superior energy efficiency and resilience 'from grid to chip' for the AI factories of the future. At NVIDIA GTC 2026, we are also demonstrating AI digital twins leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse libraries that have delivered palpable benefits across two of our key domains. We look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA and industry partners to scale up AI applications across industries."

Next-generation AI factories will require higher DC voltage power systems, such as 800 VDC, to enable superior performance with next-generation high compute density racks while guaranteeing energy efficiency and resilience. To advance the adoption and sustainability of 800 VDC power architectures, Delta is unveiling its comprehensive and versatile portfolio of newly developed power, liquid cooling, and microgrid solutions at NVIDIA GTC 2026. Key highlights include the 800 VDC In-Row 660kW Power Racks with embedded 80kW Battery Backup Units (BBU) for each shelf (480kW in total) and AC-DC efficiency as high as 98%; two In-Row Coolant Distribution Units (CDU) offering 3,000kW and 2,400kW of cooling capacity respectively, the latter supporting 800 VDC with N+1 pump design; as well as a revolutionary Microgrid Solution, which boasts Delta's newly developed Solid State Transformer (SST) and Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technologies, as well as all-in-one energy storage systems.

The showcase also highlights AI digital twins built with NVIDIA Omniverse that have enhanced Delta's solutions and smart manufacturing operations with substantial improvements across the board:

Delta's building automation solutions leveraged Omniverse high-fidelity capabilities and generative AI-enabled tools to integrate real-time lighting, solar heat, HVAC, sensors, and building automation controls into augmented photorealistic dynamic simulations. This approach helped achieve not only up to 20% potential energy savings, but also an improvement in occupant comfort at Delta's own headquarters in Taipei.

Omniverse-driven AI digital twins have also been instrumental for Delta's smart manufacturing of AI server power supplies in Thailand. The cyber-physical integration of product design, equipment, robotics, and process data into a high-fidelity AI digital twin allows for the substantial acceleration of offline engineering cycles, ultimately resulting in much faster line deployment. Furthermore, this AI-driven digital twin also helped to speed up the decentralized manufacturing with centralized management necessary to facilitate the transition toward autonomous factories.

Visitors are welcome to Delta's booth #1221 at NVIDIA GTC 2026 to witness the new era of NVIDIA Omniverse AI digital twins in multiple applications and the benefits of our solutions for the upcoming 800 VDC power architecture of AI factories.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in power and thermal management with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving solutions in the fields of data center infrastructure, microgrids, smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, and E-mobility to nurture mankind's sustainable development. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its corporate mission, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues related to climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received numerous awards and worldwide recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies, and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won double A List ratings from CDP 5 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader over 8 consecutive years for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics, Inc.