Delta Faucet Integrates New Touchless Technology into Kitchen Collections

New Touch 2 O® with Touchless™ Technology helps cut down on cleaning and makes everyday tasks easier

INDIANAPOLIS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Faucet Company is launching Touch 2 O® with Touchless™ Technology. Originally unveiled at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, this time-saving innovation helps cut down on cleaning by keeping kitchen faucets mess-free. Making multi-tasking even easier, Touchless Technology provides three easy ways to control the flow of water by: placing a hand near the faucet to activate the motion sensor, tapping anywhere on the faucet surface, or using the standard handle for manual control.

Delta Faucet launches Touch2O® with Touchless™ Technology, the time-saving innovation that’s built for real kitchens, real messes, and real life.

"We know that busy homes get messy quickly," said Missi Tate, Delta Faucet Brand Director. "That's why Delta offers purposeful products designed for real messes and real life. No matter your age or ability, or what task needs to be done, our new touchless faucets are easy for everyone to use."

The Touchless Technology uses capacitive sensing – instead of infrared motion-activation – to recognize human presence, not objects, within four inches of the surface. This allows for the quick activation of water while keeping the faucet clean. The integrated TempSense™ LED light also changes from blue to magenta to red as the temperature increases to eliminate any possible surprises or discomfort.

"From innovative ways to turn on your water, to groundbreaking fixtures that change how you interact with them all-together, Delta Faucet's products are designed to make a meaningful difference in people's day-to-day lives," said Tate.

Delta® Touch 2 O® with Touchless™ Technology is now available in select styles and finishes that complement any kitchen: Trinsic®, Coranto®, and Leland®.

For more information about Delta® Touch 2 O® with Touchless™ Technology, visit DeltaFaucet.com .

About Delta Faucet Company

Delta Faucet Company exists to create purposeful, practical plumbing fixtures that solve every-day needs. Through human-centric design, Delta Faucet Company offers thoughtful products that perfectly fit any home and any style. From handy pull-down bath faucets that rinse away toothpaste to In2ition® Two-in-One Showerheads that seamlessly blend productivity and relaxation, Delta Faucet Company is committed to transforming people's daily lives with water. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com.

SOURCE Delta Faucet