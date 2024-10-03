Delta Faucet Wins Good Housekeeping 2025 Home Renovation Award

Delta Faucet

Oct 03, 2024, 08:59 ET

Delta® Trinsic® Touch2O® Kitchen Faucet with Touchless™ Technology and Delta® Everest™ Workstation Kitchen Sink Selected as Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Housekeeping announced the best home renovation products in its 2025 Home Renovation Awards. The experts selected the Delta® Everest Workstation Kitchen Sink and the Delta® Trinsic® Touch2O® Kitchen Faucet with Touchless™ Technology as winners in the "Kitchen All-Stars" category. The full list of award winners can be found on GoodHouskeeping.com.

The Delta® Everest™ Granite Workstation Sink combines highly functional design with an innovative granite composite material that adds elegant style with character to any kitchen.
The Delta® Trinsic® Touch2O® Kitchen Faucet with Touchless™ Technology is a time-saving innovation that helps cut down on cleaning by keeping kitchen faucets mess-free.
"We are thrilled to receive this honor from such a trusted authority in the home industry like Good Housekeeping," says Melissa Tate, Director of Brand Management for Delta Faucet. "Delta faucets, sinks and fixtures bring impactful innovation and style to any home and we're so happy that the experts at Good Housekeeping agree."

The Delta® Everest™ Granite Workstation Sink creates a multi-functional workspace to allow seamless transition between tasks, like cutting fruit or drying dishes, to reduce clutter while enhancing the style and character of any kitchen.

The Delta® Trinsic® Touch2O® Kitchen Faucet with Touchless™ Technology keeps the faucet clean, even when hands are busy or dirty. Simply place hands near the faucet, tap anywhere on the spout or use the handle to activate the flow of water.

For more information about the latest Delta® faucets and fixtures, visit DeltaFaucet.com

About Delta Faucet
Delta Faucet exists to create purposeful, practical plumbing fixtures that solve every-day needs. Through human-centric design, Delta Faucet offers thoughtful products that perfectly fit any home and any style. From handy pull-down bathroom faucets that rinse away toothpaste to In2ition® Two-in-One Showerheads that seamlessly blend productivity and relaxation, Delta Faucet is committed to transforming people's daily lives with water. For more information, visit DeltaFaucet.com. 

News Releases in Similar Topics