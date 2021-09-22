Delta Hotels by Marriott Debuts Sophisticated New Room Design with Santa Clara Silicon Valley Opening

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, announced today the opening of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Santa Clara Silicon Valley, debuting the brand's refreshed guest room design inspired by the its commitment to a seamless travel experience, focusing on the details that really matter. This is Delta Hotels' first property in the Northern California area and second in the Golden State, providing travelers with more opportunities to explore and experience the destination.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Santa Clara Silicon Valley

"We are delighted to welcome this new hotel into the Delta Hotels family," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Delta Hotels by Marriott. "Silicon Valley is the perfect destination to showcase our new approach to the guest room, delivering a meaningful design together with premium details for quality, bright optimism, and a sense of home. We know our guests are seasoned travelers looking for a seamless experience and through our design principles, their desire for a cozy, versatile, and natural design is realized."

The Delta Hotels by Marriott brand is rooted in simplicity and focused on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel. Thoughtful design, complimentary water, a fully-stocked Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, and efficient service are just a few of the elements that bring this brand promise to life.

Focusing on details that matter, modern agility, and bright optimism, Delta Hotels' newly refreshed guest rooms are inspired by true craftsmanship, featuring a premium aesthetic coupled with comfortable materials for a straightforward yet purposeful design. Design touches include a bright, neutral palette with rich yet unobtrusive accents of color; a headboard wall featuring large format artwork, playing with softened shapes and linework that reinforces the brand's design concept of simplified forms; and premium finishes across the platform bed, lounge area, and bathroom.

Delta Hotels Santa Clara Silicon Valley is located in the heart of Silicon Valley close to the Santa Clara Convention Center, Levi Stadium, and many major high-tech companies. The hotel is three miles from Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), making it an ideal destination to fly in and enjoy day trips to other Bay Area destinations such as Santa Cruz, San Francisco, and Napa Valley.

The pet-friendly hotel has 263 spacious guest rooms and suites featuring the brand's modern approach to design, a heated swimming pool, and a 24-hour fitness center. In addition to these amenities, the property will also include Lucas Lounge, a full-service restaurant and bar serving signature cocktails, local wines, and craft beer alongside a specially curated menu; Zin Café, an all-American breakfast restaurant; Grab & Go, a full-service stand-alone specialty coffee shop serving Starbucks beverages, premium baked goods and snacks as well as prepared hot and cold items; and Delta Pantry offering premium beverages and snacks available to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum, Titanium and Ambassador Elite Members. The more than 8,000 square feet of technologically advanced meeting and conference space is across seven flexible meeting areas – available indoor and outdoor.

"We are thrilled to open the first Delta Hotels by Marriott property in Northern California," said Sean Steenson, General Manager. "Our guests can expect modern, purposeful design, along with streamlined service and attention to detail, making our hotel an ideal destination for business trips, weekend getaways, and everything in between."

Delta Hotels is a member of Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International. Guests can gain exclusive access to digital features through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app when they book direct, including mobile check-in and checkout, keyless entry, and mobile requests to make their travel experience seamless. Marriott Bonvoy members will also earn points for their stay at Delta Hotels and can redeem for hotel stays across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands.

To learn more and reserve, please visit www.deltahotels.com.

About Delta Hotels by Marriott

One of North America's leading four-star brands, Delta Hotels by Marriott, with more than 85 locations in gateway cities across the U.S., Canada, China, the Middle East and Europe, and Caribbean and Latin America, was acquired by Marriott International in 2015. Delta Hotels focuses on the details that truly matter, making the guest's experience streamlined and flawless every time. The brand's invitingly familiar rooms, free Wi-Fi, and convenient dining options offer travelers a comfortable and stylish place to stay. For more information or reservations, visit www.deltahotels.com. Stay connected to Delta Hotels on Facebook and @deltahotels on Instagram. Delta Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

