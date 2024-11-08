Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Launch 'Gatherings by Sheraton' Program in Greater China

'Celebrate Life's Moments' Themed Art Exhibitions at Sheraton Unveil the Beauty of Chinese Heritage Crafts

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands, recently launched the 'Gatherings by Sheraton' brand program in Greater China. The Gatherings by Sheraton program launch in Greater China kicks off with a captivating collaboration with The 'Genius Mom', a public welfare project by the China Women's Development Foundation. Under the theme of 'Celebrate Life's Moments at Sheraton', nearly 400 pieces of intangible cultural heritage-inspired crafts will be displayed in nearly 100 Sheraton hotel lobbies across the country, inviting guests and visitors to gather the curated and stunning displays of Chinese culture.

Launch ceremony for ‘Gatherings by Sheraton’ and Themed Art Exhibition in collaboration with The ‘Genius Mom’ Project at Sheraton Grand Beijing Dongcheng, showcasing Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage Crafts

In 2023, Sheraton Hotels' debuted its Gatherings by Sheraton program in the United States with the goal of helping guests and locals feel inspired by the stories and cultures of communities around the world, and ultimately getting more out of their travels. Since then, Sheraton hotels around the world have hosted a variety of weekly experiences that provide moments of enrichment, renewal and local stories. Now, with the launch of 'Celebrate Life's Moments' in Greater China, Sheraton Hotels continues to strengthen its narrative of becoming 'The World's Gathering Place.'

"As the most global brand within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio, Sheraton Hotels has set out to become 'The World's Gathering Place,' a vision that inspires each property to create unparalleled spaces where guests from all corners of the globe can converge and forge meaningful connections," said Betty Tian, Vice President, Marketing, Communications, Premium & Select Brands, Greater China. "We are delighted to collaborate with The 'Genius Mom' project to transform the lobbies of Sheraton hotels across Greater China to showcases Chinese culture, connect guests through craftsmanship and forge deeper connections with each destination."

Under the theme of 'Celebrate Life's Moments at Sheraton', the collaboration with The 'Genius Mom' project brings together cultural artworks from four major regions across China, all inspired by a common element of traditional symbols of blessings.

With their origins in the art of the northern nomadic tribes of Hebei Province , Cloth Paste Paintings are a uniquely modern interpretation of Manchu patchwork techniques, where skilled artisans utilize fabrics, sponges and needlework to convey joy and auspicious wishes through colorful, exquisite and intricate works.

, Cloth Paste Paintings are a uniquely modern interpretation of Manchu patchwork techniques, where skilled artisans utilize fabrics, sponges and needlework to convey joy and auspicious wishes through colorful, exquisite and intricate works. In Guizhou Province , Feng Xiang Dyeing is a treasured art form of the Bouyei ethnic group. This dyeing technique is part of a broader tradition of Bouyei textile craftsmanship, and features simple yet dignified color schemes with classical and elegant patterns which serve as a medium to convey good wishes and fond emotions to relatives and close friends.

, Feng Xiang Dyeing is a treasured art form of the Bouyei ethnic group. This dyeing technique is part of a broader tradition of Bouyei textile craftsmanship, and features simple yet dignified color schemes with classical and elegant patterns which serve as a medium to convey good wishes and fond emotions to relatives and close friends. Guangxi Zhuang Embroidery, featuring vivid natural totems and exquisite craftsmanship, depicts dancing butterflies and auspicious lions.

Hubei Xilan Kapu, a colorful brocade art from the Tujia ethnic group, weaves happiness and good wishes with ancient techniques.

"We are very happy to collaborate with Sheraton Hotels for The 'Genius Mom' project, which supports local craftswomen in showcasing a priceless cultural heritage through their skills and wisdom," said Nan Jing, Assistant Secretary-General, China Women's Development Foundation. "This partnership, which reflects Sheraton's brand positioning of being deeply connected with local communities, will not only provide us with a platform to showcase the beauty of Chinese heritage handicrafts, but will also enrich travelers' journeys while empowering and promoting the creativity and potential of local craftswomen."

With the launch of 'Celebrate Life's Moments' and themed Art Exhibitions in collaboration with The 'Genius Mom' , unveil the Beauty of Chinese Heritage Crafts is on display at lobbies in nearly 100 Sheraton hotels in the country until 31st March, 2025. Guests can get up close to see the charm and stories behind captivating artworks and participate in on-site interactive experiences to appreciate local intangible cultural heritage crafts.

