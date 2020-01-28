Delta Hotels by Marriott Expands Global Presence with Indianapolis Airport Opening

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Hotels announced today the official grand opening of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport in collaboration with Navika Capitol Group & The Ghoman Group. The hotel focuses on doing the simple things perfectly, featuring a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort. This is Delta's first branded hotel in the Indianapolis region and signals the continued global expansion of the brand since being acquired by Marriott International in 2015. Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport opens in collaboration with Navika Capitol Group & The Ghoman Group.

"We are delighted to welcome this new hotel into the Delta Hotels family," said Jennifer McLennan, Global Brand Leader Delta Hotels by Marriott. "We know our guests are seasoned travelers looking for a seamless experience, and that is why we are laser focused on maximizing those key travel essentials that guests need during their stay. The brand's streamlined service, and attention to detail make our hotels exactly where guests want to be for business trips, weekend getaways, and everything in between."

The Delta Hotels by Marriott brand is rooted in simplicity and focused on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel. Thoughtful design, complimentary water, a fully-stocked Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and efficient service are just a few of the elements that bring this brand promise to life.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport is located 7 miles from the award-winning Indianapolis International Airport and 8 miles from downtown Indianapolis. The hotel offers shuttle service to/from the airport and is a short ride to Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Indianapolis Zoo and the Indianapolis Children's Museum in downtown Indianapolis.

The hotel will feature 240 beautifully designed guestrooms with features such as free Wi-Fi, free bottled water, luxurious bath amenities and workspaces designed to keep you focused. In addition to these amenities, Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport will also include a full-service Italian-inspired restaurant and bar concept, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom; a full-service stand-alone Starbucks; and 5,193 square feet of technologically advanced meeting and conference space in three meeting rooms.

"Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport offers the best of what modern business and leisure travelers need from their stay, from state-of-the-art technology to intuitive design," said Mike McCurdy, General Manager.

Delta Hotels is a member of Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). Guests can gain exclusive access to even more digital features through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app when they book direct, including mobile check-in and checkout, keyless entry and Mobile Requests to make their travel experience seamless. Marriott Bonvoy members will also earn points for their stay at Delta Hotels and can redeem for hotel stays across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of brands.

About Delta Hotels and Resorts

One of North America's leading four-star brands, Delta Hotels, with more than 70 locations in gateway cities across the US, Canada, China, and Germany was acquired by Marriott International in 2015. Delta's distinct style of simple made perfect provides guests with exactly what they need for a seamless travel experience. The brand's invitingly familiar rooms, free Wi-Fi and convenient dining options, offer travelers a comfortable and stylish place to stay. For more information or reservations, visit www.marriott.com . Stay connected to Delta Hotels on Facebook and @deltahotels on Instagram. Delta Hotels and Resorts is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Navika Group

Navika Group of Companies commenced its business in 2005 with a mission to acquire, own and manage income generating real estate across the United States. The Company seeks to provide consistent returns to its partners and enhance their capital base. Our portfolio today consists of 38 Full & Limited Service Hotels and 9 Office Buildings, Shopping Complexes and Recreational Assets respectively.

Since its inception, the Navika Group has built a successful track record by converting productive and sustainable business strategies into not only providing the highest possible returns on partners' capital, but also preserving & growing their investments in the Company. The Company remains committed to building and fostering long lasting relationships based on integrity and respect through the strength of its partners and its strategic alliances. The Company has also successfully entered into several Strategic Alliances with other Hoteliers and Hotel Management Companies and tactically capitalized on leverage financing to maximize cash flow and capital appreciation.

About The Ghoman Property Group

As a 3rd generation hotelier The Ghoman Group has developed and operated in both the United States and Canada. With an education in Hotel Management, finance, business law Mr. Ghoman's have over fifty years of direct hotel experience. The Ghoman Group was formed to service and develop within lodging, fast-food franchises, free-standing luxury dine-in restaurants, banquet halls, land development, and shipping and logistics. The Ghoman Group has developed and operated over 150 properties across the United States and Canada. Some of those brands include Home2 by Hilton, Staybridge Suites & Holiday Inn/Holiday Inn Express, Delta by Marriott, Hyatt Place, Fairfield Inn, Old Chicago Taphouse and Brewery, Logan's Roadhouse and XPO Logistics. Other projects of The Ghoman Group include a co-sharing office concept known as "Venture X" and a Fully Promoted franchise. The Ghoman Group has also been involved in charity partnerships such as flood relief, disaster relief, providing free of cost prescription glasses around the world, and is currently a partner with The IU School of Medicine for an on-going donation to the department of liver disease. These brands are represented throughout the United States and Canada with a common theme to provide extraordinary customer service and fuel the community around them with competitive paying jobs.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport is proudly managed by Paramount Hotel Group

With 30-plus years of hotel experience, PMA delivers tangible profits as well as intangible benefits for investors in sourcing and analyzing hotel investment opportunities. PMA manages individual assets and portfolios throughout the lifecycle of the investment and excels at developing disposition strategies that maximizes returns for owners. Whether evaluating new investment opportunities or monitoring existing operations, PMA aligns its efforts with owner objectives. Our aggressive approach has consistently produced positive results. With a proven track record, PMA executives expertly manage all aspects of the business for the ownership. This standard is what sets PMA and its properties favorably above others.

